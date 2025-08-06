Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

With deep love and gratitude, we share that Patsy Gray Henderson, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 3, at the age of 95.

Patsy was born in Benton, Arkansas on March 5, 1930, and lived a long and beautiful life devoted to her family, friends, her faith, and her church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose gentle strength, kindness, and unwavering love left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

A woman who truly never met a stranger, Patsy was known for her warm smile, generous spirit, and deep love for Jesus. Her faith was the foundation of her life, and she was a faithful member of First United Methodist of Longview, always encouraging others and extending grace wherever she went.

She spent many years as a devoted Speech and Drama teacher, inspiring her students to find their voice and express themselves with confidence and creativity. Her passion for the performing arts touched countless lives, and her legacy continues to echo in the hearts of the many students she encouraged and empowered.

She is survived by her daughters: Gloria (Stephen) Gaddis, Katie (Joel) Herrington, her grandchildren: Lindsey (Jason) Gerdes, Logan (Stephen) Gaddis, Anna (Russ) Lester, Ellen (Billy) LeClair, Jacob Gray, Tyler (Tayler) Gray, Parker (Kristen) Gray, step-grandchildren: Rush Herrington and Payton Herrington, her great-grandchildren: Jackson and Natalie Gerdes, Walker and Wynn Lester, Reid LeClair, Oak and Mav Gray, her step-children: Judy Birkes , Danny (Anna) Henderson, David Henderson, and Honey (Scott) Lacy along with with their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Brents and Mildred McPherson, her first husband: Jack Gray, her second husband: Dave Henderson, and her beloved son: Jim Gray.

Her life was a beautiful testament to the power of faith, family, and love. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy lives on in all those who were blessed to know her. Her last wish was to donate her body to UT Southwestern Medical Center.

A Family Directed Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 8 at First United Methodist Church of Longview with a visitation beginning at 2:00p, and the service to follow at 3:00p.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Longview.