Published 1:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Services for Edwin F. Christian, 81, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service in the Chapel. Mr. Christian passed away on August 3, 2025, in Marshall, Texas.