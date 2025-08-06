Published 1:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Barbara Brogdon Crittenden was born to Harry and Ava Claire Brogdon on September 13, 1940 in Gorman, Texas. She entered her Heavenly Eternal Life into the presence of God on August 1, 2025.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, James Crittenden and three sons, Kent and Tonia Crittenden, Curtis and Kendall Crittenden, and Brad Crittenden and Gillam Hall. Also survived by 4 Grand-daughters, Angela Bazaldua and Antonio, Misty Roberts and Josh, Jenni Crittenden, Shelby West and Jake, and 6 great-grandchildren whom she adored. She lived a life of 84 years; the last 50 in White Oak, Texas.

Barbara worked in the commercial insurance business in Longview, Texas for a career of 30 years. She was well-known and respected for her intelligence, skills and courtesies shown to customers when placing coverage and assisting with claims when necessary.

James and Barbara joined Trinity Episcopal Church in 1990 where they were active members until the past few years. Barbara participated in many church functions and activities. She was known for her promptness and dedication to her duties.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St. Longview, Texas on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 11:00am. The family will be available for visitation and remembrance in the church parish hall immediately following the service.

Cremation handled by Radar Funeral Home in Longview. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or a preferred charity.