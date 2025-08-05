Two TimberHogs earn postseason honors

Postseason honors for the Mid-America League rolled out on Monday, with two members of the Piney Woods TimberHogs earning All-Star status.

Utility player C.J. Cepicky and pitcher Jackson Wilkerson were the TimberHogs’ representatives on the elite team.

Cepicky hit .289 in 49 games played, adding five home runs, 31 RBI, 52 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and 17 hit by pitches.

He led the league in hit by pitches, and was third in the league in home runs.

Wilkerson led the Mid-America League with 12 starts, was first with 62 strikeouts, second with 52 innings pitched and third in overall pitching wins with four (4-3).

Other All-Star Team selections from the league were catcher Drue Saenz of Sherman, first baseman Wyatt Fielding of Abilene, second baseman Cade Parks of Texarkana, third baseman Mark Ross II of Joplin, shortstop Yahir Ramirez of Abilene, outfielders Keypher Contreras Deleon of Fort Smith and Murcheal Turner and Rayvaughn Morgan of Joplin, designated hitter Anthony Mazza of Joplin, utility player Ben Elder off Texarkana, starting pitchers Emir Endcalada of Abilene, Ty Zahradnik and Keaton Anderson of Joplin and Kaden Murray of Fort Smith and relief pitchers Marcus Young of Joplin and Michael Dudolski of Sherman.

Turner was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after hitting .347 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI and 27 stolen bases.

Young was the “Fireman of the Year” after recording a 1.42 earned run average, 34 strikeouts and six saves.

Encalada was the “Cy Young” winner, going 6-3 on the hill with a 4.15 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Saenz earned the “Gold Glove” award for his work behind the plate. He had a .979 fielding percentage and threw out 30.4% of runners attempting to score.

Manager of the Year honors went to Joplin’s Dean Green, who led the Outlaws to the regular season title with a 47-15 record.

Following the Outlaws in the standings were the Abilene Flying Bison (40-20), Sherman Shadowcats (30-32), Texarkana Rhinos (25-36), Fort Smith Marshals (21-40) and Piney Woods TimberHogs (20-40).

Texarkana will visit Joplin on Tuesday, and Sherman visits Abilene on Wednesday in one-game playoff action, with the winners meeting in a best-of-three format for the championship later this week.