Gregg County commissioners plan tax rate increase to fund capital projects

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt delivers his State of the County address in April 2025 at the Jalapeno Tree in Longview. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Commissioners are proposing to increase Gregg County’s property tax rate by roughly 2/3 of a cent per $100 of property valuation for 2025-26

The proposed property tax rate of 30.4331 cents per $100 of property valuation for the 2025-26 fiscal year, up slightly from the 2024-25 rate of 29.8066 cents.

A public hearing to adopt the tax rate is set for Aug. 26.

A home valued at $200,000 will have a tax increase of about $14 per year under the proposed rate, which is the maximum rate the county can adopt without voter approval. A home valued at $300,000 will have a tax increase of $21 per year, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said.

The increase will help the county fund capital improvement projects in the coming budget year, ranging from road construction to airport improvements.

“Everything we are doing, financial-wise, is planning for a future that’s going to be challenging,” Stoudt said.

The cost of the planned projects for the coming year will only rise if they’re delayed, he said.

“I believe it’s in the best interest of Gregg County that we do this,” Stoudt said.

The amount of revenue the tax hike will generate for the county is small: up to $300,000, give or take, Stoudt estimated. But every dollar counts – and will count more moving forward.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers are working to reduce Texans’ property taxes, which are charged by local governing entities, not the state. Texas has high property taxes, a primary source of revenue for local government.

In 2019, lawmakers capped at 3.5% the amount local governments can raise property taxes without voter approval. Now, lawmakers are considering placing new spending limits and tax rate limits on local governments as a way to reduce taxes.

While Stoudt said nobody enjoys paying property taxes – himself included – taxes are “the price you pay to have a free country,” he said.

County officials “do their best” to keep property taxes low by keeping spending in check, Stoudt said. Gregg County officials, in particular, pay cash for projects to prevent debt. He also notes that county officials will pay off the debt for the county parking facility in about three-and-a-half years, at which time the property tax rate will drop by 1 cent per $100 of valuation.

County officials are trying to accomplish major projects before additional spending and taxation limits make that work harder moving forward, Stoudt said. If new revenue and spending constraints are implemented, county spending priorities and projects could change.

“We won’t do as many projects. We will string out projects,” Stoudt said. “We’ll pave half the road one year and pave the other half the following year. It’s those kinds of things. We will work within the system with the revenue that we’re going to be allowed … but we’re not going to go outside the system and borrow tens of millions of dollars to do our roads.

“Counties are going to have to change how they do business.”

Among the allocations for capital improvements in next year’s budget are: $2 million for road work; $1.3 million for a new radio system for the sheriff’s office; $500,000 for courthouse upgrades; $500,000 for federally mandated security gate improvements at the East Texas Regional Airport; $400,000 for replacing an air chiller at the courthouse; and $100,000 for a federally mandated tree-clearing project at the airport.

In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners voted to approve 4% pay raises for county elected officials and employees in the coming fiscal year. Stoudt noted that pay raises for law enforcement, in particular, have helped bring wages there up to a competitive level and reduced staffing shortages.