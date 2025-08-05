ET Football Scrimmages
Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Thursday, Aug. 14
Brownsboro at Wax. Life, 5 p.m.
Arp at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Gladewater at Troup, 7:15 p.m.
Daingerfield at Grand Saline, 5:30 p.m.
Cushing at Frankston, 5 p.m.
Union Grove at Overton, 5 p.m.
Mt. Enterprise at S. Augustine, 6 p.m.
Palestine at Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m.
ETHS at Union Hill, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 15
Pine Tree at Center, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Whitehouse at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
Corsicana at Van, TBA
Paris at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Hallsville, TBA
Malakoff at Bullard, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Athens, 7:15 p.m.
Kilgore at Mesquite Poteet, TBA
Lindale at S. Springs, 7 p.m.
Kaufman at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Quinlan, 7:30 p.m.
Sabine at Waskom, 7:30 p.m.
Garrison at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Timpson, 6 p.m.
E. Fields at Joaquin, TBA
Mineola at Winona, 6 p.m.
New Diana at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at Queen City, 5 p.m.
Rusk at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.
Elkhart at Cayuga, 5 p.m.
Shelbyville at Alto, 6 p.m.
Hooks at Paul Pewitt, 5 p.m.
Harleton at Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Tenaha at Ore City, TBA
All Saints at Hawkins, 5 p.m.
Grace at A-Golden, 5 p.m.
CHCS at Union Hill, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 21
Longview at Texas High, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Corsicana, TBA
Marshall at Pine Tree, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at New Diana, 7 p.m.
Gilmer at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Terrell at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Pittsburg at Paris, 6 p.m.
Van at Palestine, TBA
Center at Kilgore, TBA
Henderson at Tatum, 6 p.m.
P. Grove at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Fairfield, TBA
Athens at Lindale, 7:15 p.m.
Brownsboro at Malakoff, 5 p.m.
Caddo Mills at Mabank, 6:30 p.m.
Edgewood at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Grace at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Canton at Mineola, 5:30 p.m.
Waskom at Timpson, 6 p.m.
S. Augustine at Arp, 6 p.m.
Grand Saline at Harleton, 5:30 p.m.
N. Lamar at Gladewater, 7 p.m.
Alto/B. Hill at Troup, 7:15 p.m.
Frankston at Elkhart, 5 p.m.
Beckville at Garrison, TBA
B. Grove at Cayuga, TBA
Paul Pewitt at Hawkins, 5 p.m.
Queen City at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Grapeland, 5 p.m.
Overton at Ore City, 6 p.m.
Mt. Enterprise at Waskom, 6 p.m.
Union Grove at All Saints, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 22
Huntsville at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.
Harmony at E. Fields, 5 p.m.
Union Hill vs. Coolidge, 6 p.m.
(at Gordon)