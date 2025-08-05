ET Football Scrimmages

Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025

By Jack Stallard

Thursday, Aug. 14

Brownsboro at Wax. Life, 5 p.m.

Arp at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Gladewater at Troup, 7:15 p.m.

Daingerfield at Grand Saline, 5:30 p.m.

Cushing at Frankston, 5 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 5 p.m.

Mt. Enterprise at  S. Augustine, 6 p.m.

Palestine at Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m.

ETHS at Union Hill, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15

Pine Tree at Center, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Whitehouse at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.

Corsicana at Van, TBA

Paris at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Hallsville, TBA

Malakoff at Bullard, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

Kilgore at Mesquite Poteet, TBA

Lindale at S. Springs, 7 p.m.

Kaufman at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Quinlan, 7:30 p.m.

Sabine at Waskom, 7:30 p.m.

Garrison at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Timpson, 6 p.m.

E. Fields at Joaquin, TBA

Mineola at Winona, 6 p.m.

New Diana at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at Queen City, 5 p.m.

Rusk at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.

Elkhart at Cayuga, 5 p.m.

Shelbyville at Alto, 6 p.m.

Hooks at Paul Pewitt, 5 p.m.

Harleton at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 5 p.m.

Tenaha at Ore City, TBA

Elysian Fields at Joaquin, TBA

All Saints at Hawkins, 5 p.m.

Grace at A-Golden, 5 p.m.

CHCS at Union Hill, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Longview at Texas High, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Corsicana, TBA

Marshall at Pine Tree, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at New Diana, 7 p.m.

Gilmer at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Terrell at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Pittsburg at Paris, 6 p.m.

Van at Palestine, TBA

Center at Kilgore, TBA

Henderson at Tatum, 6 p.m.

P. Grove at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Fairfield, TBA

Athens at Lindale, 7:15 p.m.

Brownsboro at Malakoff, 5 p.m.

Caddo Mills at Mabank, 6:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Grace at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Canton at Mineola, 5:30 p.m.

Waskom at Timpson, 6 p.m.

S. Augustine at Arp, 6 p.m.

Grand Saline at Harleton, 5:30 p.m.

N. Lamar at Gladewater, 7 p.m.

Alto/B. Hill at Troup, 7:15 p.m.

Frankston at Elkhart, 5 p.m.

Beckville at Garrison, TBA

B. Grove at Cayuga, TBA

Paul Pewitt at Hawkins, 5 p.m.

Queen City at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Grapeland, 5 p.m.

Overton at Ore City, 6 p.m.

Mt. Enterprise at Waskom, 6 p.m.

Union Grove at All Saints, 5 p.m.

Grace at Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22

Huntsville at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.

Harmony at E. Fields, 5 p.m.

Union Hill vs. Coolidge, 6 p.m.

(at Gordon)

You Might Like