CHCS players earn TAPPS all-state honors

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Christian Heritage Classical School standouts Sawyer Brumit, Cody Moczygemba and Owen Holcomb were recently honored on the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division 5 All-State Baseball Teams for the 2025 season.

Brumit was named to the first team, and Moczygemba and Holcomb were honorable mention selections.

Brumit hit .490 for the Sentinels with a pair of triples, 18 RBI, 28 runs scored, 19 walks and 24 stolen bases in 25 attempts. He also had a 3-1 pitching record.

Moczygemba was a .423 hitter with a triple, two doubles, seven RBI, 26 runs scored, 15 walks and 13 stolen bases in 13 attempts.

Holcomb hit .349 with three home runs, three triples, two doubles, 22 RBI, 18 runs scored, 19 walks and 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts. He also went 2-4 on the mound with 46 strikeouts and 28 walks in 30.2 innings pitched.