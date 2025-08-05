‘An exciting day’: Construction of pool at Stamper Park in Longview begins

This rendering shows what the completed pool at Stamper Park will look like. (Contributed Photo)

A new pool at Stamper Park is expected to welcome swimmers for next year’s Splash Day, the traditional start of the summer swim season in Longview.

On Tuesday, officials from the city, county and Longview ISD gathered for a ground-breaking ceremony for the pool.

It was morning, but the summer sun was still punishing those officials who stepped out from under the shade provided by canopies and up to their ceremonial shovels. Multiple cameras captured the moments as officials threw dirt into the air.

District 2 Councilwoman Shannon Moore, who fought hard for the return of a pool to South Longview, stepped up to the microphone at the start of the event.

“First and foremost, I truly have to thank God for everything that he’s done for me, including surrounding me with people who understood my vision and encouraged me to see it,” she said.

The city of Longview demolished the former Longview Swim Center at Pine Tree High School in 202, because it needed expensive repairs and wasn’t on city property. That left one outdoor pool at Ingram Park.

What followed were several tense discussions about what would be next for the city’s aquatics program. Split City Council votes finally landed with a decision to build a pool at Stamper Park. The 15.8-acre park had a pool until maintenance issues prompted the city to close it in 1998.

The council allocated $6.5 million from reserves to pay for the pool construction. Then, the bid the city awarded to Riley Harris Construction came in lower than expected at $4.2 million. Finally, state Rep. Jay Dean, a former Longview mayor, surprised city officials with an announcement that the state, through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, was providing a $3 million grant toward the pool’s construction.

The pool will include a slide, splash feature and zero-entry play area for younger children. The previous Stamper Pool was at the north end of the park, while the new pool will be at the south end next to the football field.

Parks and Recreation Director John Albertson said the location made the project a lot cheaper because the original spot is on a hillside and would have required a lot more dirt work.

“We’re really excited about this occasion,” he said as Tuesday’s event began.

Moore also read from the city’s comprehensive plan., which talks about the city’s vision to be a “premier community, promoting education, business opportunity and cultural diversity, capitalizing on our heritage, our natural beauty, while focusing on families and healthy living….”

“To my District 1, to Southwest Longview, to the city that I love so much, there’s not a decision I have ever made that I did not put the city of Longview first,” Moore concluded

Mayor Kristen Ishihara referred to the discussions about the pool, when the City Council didn’t always agree. Still, she celebrated the start of construction.

“What an exciting day to be here…,” she said. “It’s a major investment in our community, but I want to celebrate that we are here today, together as a team celebrating the opening of this communitywide benefit that all of our youth and all of our families will enjoy. “

She and Moore expressed thanks to Dean and the Texas Parks and Wildlife donation.

Dean wasn’t able to be at Tuesday’s groundbreaking because of the special session in Austin. His representative, Sharon Williamson, read a statement from him:

“I eagerly anticipate seeing several generations of parents, grandparents and children enjoying the new facility that my city has generously provided. Thank you for continuing to allow me to serve this wonderful community. It is an honor that I cherish and appreciate more than words can express.

