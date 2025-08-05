Abbott asks Texas Supreme Court to remove House Democratic chair

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu speaks during a press conference with fellow caucus members at IBEW Local 701 in Warrenville, Ill., on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. More than 50 Democratic Texas lawmakers left the state to block the Legislature from advancing a new congressional map that could shift several seats to Republican control. Credit: Jamie Kelter Davis for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday asked the Texas Supreme Court to remove Houston Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, from office, an unprecedented escalation in Republicans’ efforts to resume business in the Legislature and advance new congressional maps.

At least 50 House Democrats have left the state to prevent the chamber from obtaining a quorum — the minimum number of members necessary to undertake legislative business — in an effort to delay the passage of new congressional lines that could net five more seats for Republicans. The unusual mid-decade redistricting effort comes at the behest of President Donald Trump and his political team, despite initial reluctance from Abbott and the majority of Texas’ GOP congressional delegation.

Democrats left the state Sunday afternoon, ahead of a Monday vote to advance the bill. Wu, as leader of the House Democrats, announced that “this corrupt special session is over” and vowed to stay out of the state long enough to allow the session’s remaining two weeks to run out.

In his legal filing, Abbott argued that amounts to an abandonment of office and is sufficient grounds to have Wu’s seat vacated.

“What is at stake here? Nothing less than the future of Texas,” Abbott wrote. “If a small fraction of recalcitrant lawmakers choose to run out the clock today, they can do so for any, and every, Regular or Special Session, potentially bankrupting the State in an attempt to get their way.”

Wu argued that denying a quorum “was not an abandonment of my office,” but “a fulfillment of my oath” of office to abide by the Constitution.

“When a governor conspires with a disgraced president to ram through a racist gerrymandered map, my constitutional duty is to not be a willing participant,” Wu said in a statement, in which he accused Abbott of seeking to “silence my dissent by removing a duly-elected official from office.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton, who threatened to file similar legal actions earlier in the day against multiple House Democrats, followed Abbott’s emergency petition by sending his own letter to the state Supreme Court hours later, in which he argued that Abbott lacked the authority to request the removal.

Paxton wrote that while he “appreciates the Governor’s passion” for restoring a quorum, state law permits only the attorney general or a local county or district attorney to bring what’s known as a quo warranto proceeding, which seeks a member’s removal on the grounds that they have abandoned their office.

In the letter, Paxton said he would take action against the absent legislators if the House continued to lack a quorum on Friday, the deadline set by House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

Paxton has previously acknowledged that this would likely be a lengthy and complicated process, telling conservative podcaster Benny Johnson that they’d have to bring individual lawsuits in each district.

“We’d have to go through a court process, and we’d have to file that maybe in districts that are not friendly to Republicans,” Paxton said on Monday. “So it’s a challenge because every district would be different.”

If a judge were to find that the seats were vacant, they would be filled through a special election.

The Supreme Court of Texas is entirely Republican, and Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock, appointed in January, was formerly Abbott’s general counsel. When he appointed Blacklock to the bench in 2018, Abbott said he “wanted to make sure that the person I appointed was going to make decisions that I know how they are going to decide.” Blacklock has said that was more a reflection of their shared judicial philosophy.

In 2021, Blacklock authored an opinion for the court that said the Texas Constitution enables the possibility of a so-called “quorum break,” although it also allows for consequences to bring members back.

Legal experts say it would be difficult to argue that engaging in a quorum break qualifies as abandonment of office.

“I am aware of absolutely no authority that says breaking quorum is the same as the intent to abandon a seat,” said Charles “Rocky” Rhodes, a constitutional law expert at the University of Missouri law school. “That would require the courts extending the premise to the breaking point. It’s inconsistent with the very text of the Texas Constitution.”

Chad Dunn, a former attorney for the Texas Democratic Party, said proving abandonment of office would require showing that the member had failed to perform the duty of their office and intended to relinquish the seat, both of which he argues are not evident in a quorum break.

“It is not just an option, but one of the features of elected office to decide whether to appear and help establish quorum,” Dunn said. “Each member as part of their duty of office must make that decision.”

In the filing, Abbott disagreed, reiterating the idea that leaving to deny the House the votes it needs to proceed is tantamount to relinquishing the office.

“It is no answer for Wu to say that he plans to continue serving as a representative,” Abbott wrote. “His own statements and actions show a refusal to actually serve as a representative in fact. That’s because what representatives do is represent their constituents in the legislative chamber. They appear for a quorum. They meet with other legislators in hearings. They speak with their constituents. They debate bills. And, in the end, they vote their district.”