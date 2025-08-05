2-minute drill

THURSDAY THROW DOWN: Jace Lindsay took top honors with a stringer of 13 pounds, 12 ounces at the Thursday Throw Down at Martin Creek.

Mike Ham and Jim McCann finished second with a little more than seven pounds, including the night’s big bass of 5-6.

For information: Kevin Jackson (903) 720-4390.

H BANQUET SET: Hallsville’s 93rd “H Association” Hall of Fame banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Hallsville High School.

Former Hallsville head football coach and athletic director Roger Adams will be the keynote speaker, and former baseball coach Scott Mitchell will introduce this year’s Hall of Fame inductees – 2024 baseball player Scott Jewett and 2012 baseball player J.C. Daily.

Tickets are $15 (check or cash only and pay at the door).

For information: Gary Lovelace: (903) 235-4465.

KLB TOURNAMENT: The 2025 Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit Keep Longview Beautiful is set for Monday, Sept. 8 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event is a 4-player scramble ($700 per team) with a noon warm-up (lunch provided) and a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in two flights.

For information: klb@longviewtexas.gov, keeplongviewbeautiful.org or (903) 212-4552).

KC HALL OF FAME: Kilgore College will recognize former athletes, coaches and contributors during its annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, set for Oct. 4-5.

The weekend will begin with the Hall of Fame Induction Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The location of the brunch will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the brunch are $35 per person.

Both the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and members of the 1966 football team in attendance will be recognized during halftime of the Hall of Fame football game, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.

For more information, contact Destiny Foster at (903) 988-7537 or dfoster@kilgore.edu.

To download a registration form for the brunch or related events, visit www.kcrangernation.com.

Proceeds from the Hall of Fame events will benefit KC student-athletes.

KC Hall of Fame inductees for 2025:

Men’s basketball player: Bernard Barrow (1997-1999)

Women’s basketball player: Jade Thurmon (2016-2018)

Softball player: Heather Bunn (2013-2014)

Football: 1982 Team

Spirit of Excellence award: Dave Wilson

Contributor: Chris Craddock

KISD FUN RUN: The annual Running with the Bulldogs 5K and Fun Run to benefit the Kilgore ISD Education Foundation is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Creekside Trail, Dudley Road Trailhead in Kilgore.

The event will feature a 5K race and a 1K kids fun run (ages 3 to fifth grade). Local food vendors will be available, and prizes will be awarded for overall male and female along with age group awards for the fastest boy and girl.

Pets are also allowed.

For information: bulldogrun.com