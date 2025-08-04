TimberHogs end season with split

WHITE OAK – The Piney Woods TimberHogs ended the 2025 Mid-America League season by splitting a pair of games on Sunday against the Texarkana Rhinos at City Park.

The TimberHogs scored three times in the bottom of the eighth in the opening game to walk off with an 11-10 win, and then fell 16-9 in the nightcap.

Piney Woods ends the season with a 20-40 record. Texarkana moves to 25-36 and will take on regular season champion Joplin (47-15) in Joplin on Tuesday to open the playoffs.

Abilene (40-20) will host Sherman (30-32) in the other semifinal, with the winners playing a best-of-three series Aug. 7-9 at the home of the highest remaining seed.

GAME 1

The TimberHogs trailed 10-8 heading to the bottom of the eighth before Jared Henchek drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Jaxson Edwards tied the game with an RBI single and Nick Chavez singled to drive in Edwards with the game-winner.

Garrett Sheffield homered, singled and drove in two runs for Piney Woods. Edwards finished with three hits, including a double, and drove in three. C.J. Cepicky doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Chavez had two hits. Kahle Good drove in a run, and Alexander Everett, Trig Fields and Jackson Wilkerson all had singles.

Edwards went the final five innings on the mound to earn the pitching win and run his record to 3-2. He struck out five, walked two and surrendered four earned runs on seven hits. Jose Acuna pitched a scoreless, hitless inning, striking out two with no walks, and Fields worked two innings.

Mason Meinke had two hits and four RBI for the Rhinos. Dalton Hoffart, Cooper Markle and Clint Wiley all drove in two runs. Josh Leigh pitched a third of an inning and took the loss.

GAME 2

The Rhinos led 2-0 early and then exploded for 10 runs in the top of the third en route to the 16-9 win. Piney Woods countered with an eight-run third, but the Rhinos pushed across four runs in the fourth to put it away.

Jake Gorell homered and drove in two runs for the Rhinos. Cooper Markle and Mason Sellers had three RBI apiece, and Josh Leigh added two RBI.

William Wright went two innings on the hill and got the pitching win.

Jared Henchek and Kahle Good both doubled in the loss for the TimberHogs. Henchek had two hits and two RBI, and Good finished with three RBI.

Garrett Sheffield and Kezlin Douglas both singled and drove in two runs, and Jaxson Edwards and Trig Fields had one hit apiece.

Jackson Wilkerson (4-3) took the loss, giving up two earned runs on two hits. Alexander Everett was tagged for six earned runs on four hits in 2.1 innings, and Sheffield walked four and allowed two earned runs on five hits in 1.2 innings.