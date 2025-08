MID-AMERICA LEAGUE

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Team Record

Joplin 47 15

Abilene 40 20

Sherman 30 32

Texarkana 25 36

Fort Smith 21 40

Piney Woods 20 40

(Mid America League semifinals are set for August 5-6 and the championship series is set for Aug. 7-9, with seeding and locations to be determined)