Lobo tennis falls to Corsicana

LINDALE – The Longview High School tennis team dropped a 15-4 decision to Corsicana on Friday.

Longview (1-2) was scheduled to compete in the Argyle Tournament starting on Monday.

BOYS SINGLES

Cole Chamberlain (L) lost to John Higgs (Cor) 8-1; Jesse Davis (L) lost to Will Higgs (Cor) 8-1; Aarush Srivastavs (L) lost to Gancarlo Renaud (Cor) 8-6; Cohen Hardison (L) lost to Prez Rios (Cor) 8-4; Ryan Kitchens (L) def. Joseph Richardson (Cor) 8-3; Ishan Patel (L) lost to Gavin Morrison (Cor) 9-7; Henry Mekala (L) def. Ken Cloward (Cor) 7-6, 7-3; Research Shrestha (L) def. Gabe Johnson (Cor) 6-1; Aidan Rahim (L) def. Ethan Drain (Cor) 5-1

GIRLS SINGLES

Olivia Hardee (L) lost to Kate Higgs (Cor) 8-0; Lucy Archer (L) lost to Finley Williams (Cor) 8-0; Erika Hayes (L) lost to Madison White (Cor) 8-3; Ruthie Black 9L) lost to Kinley White (Cor) 8-5; Audrey Lewis (L) def. Elle Hintz (Cor) 8-5; Reya Srivastava (L) lost to Kaye Nguyen (Cor) 8-6; Molly Novak (L) def. Faith Owen (Cor) 7-5; Saydee Tate (L) lost to Valeria Carrillo (Cor) 6-1; Sana Vij (L) lost to Nathalie Soto (Cor) 6-1

BOYS DOUBLES

Srivastava/Chamberlain (L) lost to Higgs/Higgs (Cor) 6-2, 6-3; Davis/Hardison (L) lost to Renaud/Rios (Cor) 6-3, 6-3; Kitchens/Mekala (L) def. Morrison/Cloward (Cor) 6-3, 6-2; Aidan Rahim/Shrestha (L) def. Drain/Johnson (Cor) 8-4

GIRLS DOUBLES

Srivastava/Hardee (L) lost to Higgs/Williams (Cor) 6-0, 6-1; Lewis/Hayes (L) lost to White/White (Cor) 6-2, 6-1; Black/Tate (L) def. Owen/Carrillo (Cor) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Novak/Vij (L) def. Soto/Nguyen (Cor) 8-3

MIXED DOUBLES

Archer/Patel (L) lost to Richardson/Hintz (Cor) 6-4, 6-2