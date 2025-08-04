LETU sets partnership with FloSports

With LeTourneau joining the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) as a full member in Fall 2025, the University also announced it will opt into the conference’s media rights contract with FloSports.

Starting with the 2025-26 season, all LeTourneau home athletic events will stream on the FloCollege subscription-based streaming platform.

The SCAC and FloSports entered into the media rights deal at the start of the 2024-25 season, making this year two of the partnership. All of the SCAC’s 12 member institutions will use the platform in 2025-26.

“We have elevated our broadcasts the last two years and this agreement allows us to take further steps to creating an even better experience for our fans,” said LeTourneau Associate AD for Communications Andrew Mindeman. “With the entire conference on the same platform, it will make it easier for fans to follow along with both our home and away contests.”

LeTourneau men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball contests will all be available on FloCollege. Tennis will remain in its partnership with PlaySight.

With 100 percent of revenue generated from the partnership being reinvested into SCAC member institutions, the agreement promises to create a more equitable standard across the conference for all broadcasts and further enhances production capabilities and quality of coverage across all sports. FloSports will also leverage the local, national and international brands of SCAC member institutions by producing original content and social media programming.

FloSports college programming reached more than 38 million people in 2023 with more than 51 million live minutes watched for NCAA conference partner events in the 2022-2023 season. The company has committed $50 million into supporting its FloCollege platform, which debuted in 2024 in partnership with leading national conferences including the BIG EAST, Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), Landmark Conference, New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC), South Atlantic Conference (SAC), Gulf South Conference (GSC), California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), and Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC), with more on the horizon.

FloSports is available on the web and for download on mobile devices (iOS and Android) as well as smart TVs and streaming devices Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more. To subscribe to FloSports please visit https://www.flosports.tv/