Drilling report: July 20-27, 2025

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from July 20-27, 2025.

Anderson, Energy Transfer Company, Energy Transfer Fuel/2A, Bethel Dome (Storage), 5330, 2 miles south of Bethel

Angelina, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, Logan/3H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 16131, 3.2 miles northeast of Huntington

Freestone, Hilcorp Energy Company, Ham Gas Unit/19, Teague (Travis Peak), 11743, 4 miles east of Teague

Gregg, Buffco Production Inc, Meadows, Pugh Gas Unit/4, Willow Springs (Cotton Valley), 10900, 3 miles north of Longview

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Chew (AW)/1H, Woodlawn (Cotton Valley), 9551, 5.3 miles northwest of Karnack

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Osceola McElroy Heirs (AW)/3H, Woodlawn (Cotton Valley), 9746, 6.4 miles southeast of Jefferson

Harrison, Shelby Operating Company, Abercrombie/5, Waskom (Hill), 6450, 1.5 miles south of Waskom

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Augusta-Oakmont-Sawgrass 11 (AW)/11H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 12005, 7.6 miles east of Longview

Henderson, Atmos Pipeline – Texas, Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/41BH, Tri-Cities (Bacon Lime), 7684, 7 miles southwest of Athens

Panola, RFE Operating LLC, Beckville No. 1 Gas Unit/1H, Beckville (Cotton Valley), 10401, 2.1 miles northeast of Tatum

Shelby, Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC, USA Cothrom Unit K11/11H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 11656, 5.6 miles east of Shelbyville

Van Zandt, BASA Resources Inc, Swain, W. F. 36/7, Van, 3196, 0.1 miles north of Van

Note: Only data on completions was available for this time period.

