TimberHogs fall to Rhinos, 8-6

WHITE OAK – The Texarkana Rhinos built a 5-0 lead early and held on for an 8-6 win over the Piney Woods TimberHogs on Saturday in Mid-America League action at City Park.

The teams are slated to play at 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday back at City Park. That will close out the season for the TimberHogs, who dropped to 19-39 with Saturday’s loss.

Texarkana (24-35) locked up the final playoff spot in the Mid-America League and will open the playoffs at Joplin on Tuesday. Sherman and Abilene will meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday in Abilene.

In Saturday’s game, Texarkana scored once in the top of the first and added four more runs in the third. The TimberHogs countered with three in the bottom of the fourth along with lone runs int he fifth and sixth to tie things at 5-5, but the Rhinos pushed across three in the seventh and held on for the win.

Collin Severson doubled, singled and drove in two runs to pace the Rhino on offense. Jake Gorell doubled, singled and drove in one run. Kelton Klemcke had two hits. Cooper Markle singled and chased one run home. Williams Wright drove in a run, and Mason Meinke had two hits and an RBI.

Dalton Hoffart went 4.1 innings on the mound to earn the pitching win. He struck out six, walked three and surrendered two earned runs on one hit.

Drake Lee homered and singled in the loss for the TimberHogs. C.J. Cepicky doubled and drove in a run. Garrett Sheffield and Jared Henchek both added doubles. Nick Chavez singled, and Kahle Good singled and drove in a run.

Robbie Coronado started on the mound for Piney Woods and went 5.1 innings. He struck out nine, walked five and did not allow an earned run on three hits. Andrew Grooters went 1.1 innings, striking out a couple, walking one and allowing three earned runs on six hits. Zac Hill finished with 2.1 innings of work, striking out four, walking three and giving up no runs or hits.