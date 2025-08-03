Pool: You just don’t hear these anymore

I was talking to a Millennial friend recently when the phrase “hold your horses” came up. I asked him if he had heard it, and he said he hadn’t.

Not that it was a surprise — it’s been a long time since holding horses was something that most people had experience with. Horses used to be a major source of transportation and power; nowadays, they are mostly luxury animals.

To hold one’s horses meant to restrain oneself, not to launch out impetuously on something. Goodness knows, there seems to be little value in self-restraint nowadays, or at least it doesn’t get much attention from “influencers.”

A related old phrase is “don’t go off half cocked.” This had to do with older firearms. Many pistols and rifles designed before the dawn of the 20th century had no safety, but the hammer could be left in a half cocked position where pulling the trigger did not fire it. It was much safer to carry that way. When the time came to use it, you pulled the hammer into a full cocked position to shoot.

To go off half cocked was extremely dangerous. It connotes reckless impulsivity.

I own a model 1894 Marlin lever-action rifle that has that feature. Since it’s a modern manufacture, it also has a separate safety button. It’s been a long time since I shot it, and even longer since I heard the phrase. On the other hand, “shoot from the hip” and “winging it” still survive.

Another thing I used to hear is “he’s getting too big for his britches.” For one thing, nobody I know says “britches” anymore to refer to pants or trousers. In old books, the spelling was “breeches,” and they were often knee-length, worn with stockings. Thomas Jefferson was the first president to wear trousers in office.

The expression means that someone is getting too self-important or overly confident in their abilities or competence. I heard it often as a kid, but I don’t know when I’ve heard it. Nowadays it’s more like “he thinks he’s all that.”

Another one that I have not heard in half a century is “they’re just wet behind the ears.” This came from animal husbandry and denoted a newborn animal. Supposedly the last place to dry on a calf or colt or lamb was behind the ears. Nowadays we would say “rookie” or “newbie.”

Perhaps a bit more used these days is “it’s raining cats and dogs.” The origins of the phrase are unclear, but by the 17th century, it was common in English writing. One speculative source for the term is the fact that sudden rains might drown dogs and cats in the gutters of premodern cities and towns, making it look as though they were raining.

I’m not convinced by that folk etymology, or sure we will ever know. I haven’t heard it for a while, though.

A sudden rainstorm used to be called a “gully-washer.” I reckon that since more roads are paved these days, a good gully is hard to find. A friend’s grandfather used the term “a real toad-strangler.” I admit I’ve never heard that one anywhere else.

The Greatest Generation used the word “spoiled” a lot. I think the last time I heard it was from my wife’s mother, who said that all the kindness and attention she got in the retirement home had spoiled her rotten. That generation believed that giving children too much of what they wanted, too easily, would spoil them for the hard work that lay ahead of them.

Nowadays, on the other hand, major newspapers will publish articles where young parents agonize over whether to demand that their children apologize to others when they misbehave. It seems that the child’s comfort and self-esteem are more important than their conduct and self-control. These days, such children are called “bougie kids,” or “helicopter babies.”

Kindness and concern do not spoil children, but over-indulgence leads them to be self-indulgent, self-centered, and “entitled AF.” In older days they would be “cruising for a bruising,” but that expression is far too hetero-cis-patriarchical to use with somebody with “main character energy.”

There’s a whole list of expressions of mild surprise or shock that have fallen out of use. “Jeepers creepers,” “heavens to Betsy,” and “don’t flip your wig” used to be the bees’ knees, but not any longer.

“Swell” used to be a term of approval: “Golly, Betsy, I had a swell time at the drive-in last night!” Of course, drive-in theaters were notorious for the young people who were “making whoopee.”

Inflation and time have eroded some formerly sound advice. “Don’t take any wooden nickels” counseled the naive, wet-behind-the-ears person to avoid being swindled or taken advantage of. I guess nowadays it would morph into “don’t buy no bogus Bitcoin.”

Sometimes I use the word “groovy” in a conscious and ironic nod to the slang of my youth. Not many other people use it, but I think it’s a swell word, useful as all git-out.

Well, it’s time to make tracks, scram and skedaddle

