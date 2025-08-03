Published 1:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

Patricia Ann Mahaffey Burks, a lifelong resident of Longview, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2025.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at Lakeview Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Longview.

Born to T.O. and Ada Marie Mahaffey, Pat was a cherished and familiar face in Longview and the Spring Hill ISD community. Over the years, she served as a student, alumna, aide, parent, and proud grandmother of Spring Hill students, her presence woven deeply into the life of the district she loved so much.

Pat’s life was defined by the immense love she gave so freely: to her family, her friends, and every creature and curiosity that crossed her path. She adored her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Boomer, was rarely without a book in hand, and never passed up a good late-night Western movie. She loved her daughters, Kimber and Mandy, deeply, and took immeasurable joy in her grandsons Zac, Spencer, and Jackson. Pat welcomed every new member of the family with love and enthusiasm — Marcus, Jeff, Victoria, Laura, and Avery were never treated like in-laws; to her, they were just family. She was so excited to meet her two great-grandchildren, expected later this year.

In her final months, Pat was blessed with the unexpected gift of friendship in her roommate, Carol, at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Gladewater. Her family is deeply grateful to Carol and to the compassionate staff at Legend Oaks and Chambers Hospice for the kindness and care they provided during this time.

Patricia was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband David Burks, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters Kimber Lutz (Marcus) and Samantha Brint (Jeff); grandsons Zachary Taylor Thompson (Victoria), Spencer Michael Thompson (Laura), and Jackson Marcus Lutz (Avery); and brother Bud Mahaffey (Pam).