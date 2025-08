Swipe or click to see more

Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots.

The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week.

Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page.

Please include the first and last name of the photographer as well as a description of the photograph.