Divorces: July 20-26, 2025

Published 10:40 pm Sunday, August 3, 2025

By From staff reports

Divorces filed July 6-12 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Benjamin Dewayne Lynn and Yakita Lynn

Carmen Olivia Pineda and Valentin Roman Sanchez

Jane Dreisbach Byrne and Bruce Byrne

Craig Strickhausen and Melissa Blaylock

Jessica Lynn Smith and Bryan Tobin Smith

Brittany Nicole Woods and Derrick Wayne Woods

Pascal Killingsworth and Allison Killingsworth

Nicholas Sean Free and Carey Marie Free

April Dawn Thompson and Ronald Lee Thompson, Jr

Thomas Patrick Burgess and Sherry Lynn Lambert

Mitchell Lynn Randall and Abby Lee Jester

Melissa Mae Ellis and David Preston Ellis

