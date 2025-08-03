Davis: Time to prep for your fall garden

By now, your spring garden has probably wrapped up, and the intense summer heat is drying out the soil. That means it’s the perfect time to start preparing for your fall vegetable garden.

Gardening isn’t just relaxing and great exercise—it’s also a rewarding way to grow fresh, healthy food. Many people don’t realize that you can actually grow two gardens each year: one in the spring and one in the fall.

Fall gardening comes with its own set of challenges, especially since you’ll need to start working in the heat. But that heat works in your favor—warm soil helps seeds sprout more quickly than the cooler soil temperatures of spring.

Watering also requires a different approach. Seeds planted in July and August will need consistent and generous watering. Unlike in spring, mulching can make a big difference during the fall. A light layer of mulch helps hold moisture in the soil and supports healthy root development.

One benefit of fall gardening is fewer pests. Many of the insect problems common in spring won’t be as severe later in the year. Diseases that thrive in cool, wet conditions are also less likely to affect your plants.

Another bonus? Fall-harvested vegetables often taste better. Milder weather makes the work of harvesting — like picking the right tomato or cucumber—more pleasant.

Planning is essential. Unlike spring and summer crops, fall vegetables face a firm deadline: the first frost. In East Texas, the average first frost typically arrives in mid-November. But that date can vary. Some years it comes as early as late October, while in others, it may not hit until December.

That’s why it’s important to choose vegetables based on how long they take to mature. For example:

Southern peas (like purple hulls and zipper creams) take about 60 days. To harvest them in mid-October, plant by mid-August.

Pumpkins need around 90 days.

Radishes can be ready in just over a month.

In East Texas, our spring and fall growing windows are short. They’re squeezed between the threat of frost and the extreme heat that shuts down many crops. That makes timing and variety selection absolutely critical for a successful fall garden.

