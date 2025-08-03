Business Digest: Sparklight recognized for Longview service

Swipe or click to see more

Internet provider Sparklight has been recognized for delivering the most consistent internet performance and lowest latency in Longview for the first half of 2025, according to Ookla. (Longview News-Journal File Photo)

Swipe or click to see more

Sparklight recognized for Longview service

Internet provider Sparklight has been recognized for delivering the most consistent internet performance and lowest latency in Longview for the first half of 2025, according to Ookla.

Ookla is a company that, among other things, measures internet performance data.

Network consistency measures how reliably customers experience high-performance internet speeds, while latency reflects how quickly data travels between devices and servers — an integral factor for video calls, online gaming and real-time applications.

The recognitions were based on results of consumer-initiated tests conducted through Ookla’s Speedtest platform.

Sparklight provides Longview residential customers with up to 6 gig internet speeds, supporting seamless streaming, gaming, remote work, smart home connectivity and more. For businesses, Sparklight Business delivers up to 10 Gig fiber-powered internet.

Longview wealth advisor earns regional award

Shane Sherwood, a private wealth advisor with Sherwood Wealth Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Longview, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional.

The award goes to less than 7% of the wealth managers in the region based on research administered by Five Star Professional, a third-party research firm.

To receive the 2025 Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients including client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history.

Sherwood has 26 years of experience serving clients within the financial services industry.

For information, go to SherwoodWealthPartners.com.

East Texas Forage Conference set Aug. 15

Forage and livestock producers across East Texas are invited to the East Texas Forage Conference scheduled Aug. 15 at Gold Hall, 101 East Elm St. in Hallsville.

This comprehensive event is being hosted by the AgriLife Extension Offices of Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Rusk counties, bringing together regional experts and resources.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. with a $20 fee payable at the door (cash or check only).

The program begins at 8:30 a.m. and will wrap up by 3 p.m.

This year’s speaker lineup includes:

Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, associate professor and extension forage specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will open the day with a presentation on winter forage selection and management — offering insight into species selection, planting windows and management practices to maximize cool-season production.

Tyson Keese, pond management extension program specialist, will discuss aquatic weed identification and management, highlighting effective biological and chemical control options for keeping farm ponds healthy and functional.

Clint Perkins, ag and natural resources agent from Smith County, will lead two sessions — first on herbicide trial updates and second on weed identification and management options that East Texas producers can use to control problem species in pastures and hay fields.

Lee Dudley, ag and natural resource agent from Panola County, will close the day with a presentation on using Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to manage pests in East Texas forages/

For those who hold a Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License, 5 CEUs will be awarded for full-day participation (3 general and 2 IPM credits).

In addition to the main program, a private applicator training will take place in a separate room at Gold Hall for those seeking to obtain their private applicator license, which is required to purchase and apply state-limited use pesticides on their farm or ranch.

The event will conclude with an evaluation and door prizes.

For additional details or to RSVP, contact the Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 236-8429.

UT Tyler College of Pharmacy names dean

The University of Texas at Tyler has named Dr. Pamella Ochoa as the dean of the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy. Ochoa has served as interim dean since 2024.

“Dr. Ochoa is a dedicated leader and educator whose commitment to student success, academic excellence and service to East Texas has been unwavering,” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD. “Her experience and leadership will help propel the Fisch College of Pharmacy forward and ensure our graduates are well-prepared to meet the growing health care needs of our region.”

Ochoa previously was associate dean for experiential education and clinical professor before joining the Fisch College of Pharmacy in 2018. She has decades of experience in clinical pharmacy and academia, as well as directing pharmacy residency programs.

Southside Bancshares representatives ring NYSE bell

Representatives of Southside Bancshares, parent company of Southside Bank, rang the opening bell July 28 at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Southside Bank.

CEO Lee R. Gibson, alongside members of the company’s management team and board of directors, participated in the ceremonial bell ringing.

Southside Bank has two Longview branches.

— Share your news: Send news of new hires, job changes, promotions, awards, training completed and more to the Business Digest. Email: newsroom@news-journal.com.