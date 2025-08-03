Building permits: July 18-24, 2025

Permits issued by the city of Longview from July 18-24:

Fresh by Brookshires, 3121 N Eastman Road, Fuel canopy and kiosk, $1.4M

IMC Metal Building Construction LLC, 1505 South Green Street, Replacing panels, $9654

Pine Tree ISD, 2100 West Loop 281 Area D, Approx 8500 square feet of interior renovation of Junior High School classrooms and locker rooms

Marco Homes LLC, 2515 Maggie Lane, New residential home

Integrity Services of East Texas, 1517 Wellington Lane, New residential home

Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC, 307 Alta Street, New residential home