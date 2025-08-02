Trinity Tank Car official provides more information about Longview facility closure

The Trinity Tank Inc. Plant at 708 Jordan Valley Rd. is pictured Wednesday, March 16, 2016, in Longview. (Kevin Green/News-Journal Photo)

LONGVIEW — Trinity Tank Car will close its location on Jordan Valley Road as of Sept. 30 as part of a restructuring plan, a company spokesman said Friday.

A second location, though — on Shady Brook Lane between Longview and Hallsville — will continue operating, with the company planning to make capital investments there, according to Jack Todd, vice president of public affairs for Trinity Industries Inc.

Closing Plant No. 200 on Jordan Valley Road will mean 156 people will be laid off, leaving close to 300 people employed by Trinity Tank Car at Plant 19 on Shady Brook Lane. Some of the equipment from Plant 200 will be transferred to Plant 19, Todd said.

News of the facility closure and layoffs broke Thursday.

Todd said he couldn’t provide details, but he said additional investments are planned for the Shady Brook Lane site.

Tank cars are manufactured at the Jordan Valley site, while the Shady Brook Lane site has been used for painting or adding coatings to the tank cars. Todd said that location will have a new focus on making specialty tank cars

Todd said the decision to restructure operations in Longview was based on various market pressures.