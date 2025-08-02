Summers, Walgama earn Mid-Amateur berths

Longview golfers Noah Summers and Jonathan Walgama earned berths in the 42nd Texas Mid-Amateur Tournament during a qualifying tournament on Tuesday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

It was an East 2 qualifier.

Summers and Walgama were two of the six qualifiers for the Texas Golf Association event, which is scheduled for Sept. 5-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Summers, who graduated from Longview High School and now attends LeTourneau University, was an all-American Southwest Conference honorable mention selection this past spring.

He played in 10 tournaments and 29 rounds on the year, had a scoring average of 74.76 and was second on the team with 11 rounds of par or better. Summers allied three top-10 finishes on the year and inished second with a 2-under, 211 – which included a second round 67 and a third round of 69 – at the Space City Classic (Feb. 24-25).

Summers earned ASC Golfer of the Week honors following that tournament.

He was sixth at the Alamo City Classic with a 3-over, 216 (Oct. 7-8), was tied for 11th at the ASC Championship (May 2-4) and carded 81 birdies on the year.

Summers was named ASC Academic All-Conference for a second time

Scott Maurer, of Dallas, led the qualifiers with a 4-under 67.

He was followed by Summers (1-under 70), Dallas’ Jack Kelly (even 71), Dallas’ Ryan Kearns (even 71), Arlington’s Steve Rowe (1-over 72) and Walgama (2-over 73).

Alternates include: 1, Corey Leedy, Fort Worth, 2-over 73; 2, Ryan Zamorano, Dallas, 2-over 73; and former Tylerite Jeffrey Juillerat, Fort Worth, 3-over 74.