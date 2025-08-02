School Supply Train in Longview gives children a back-to-class boost

Published 11:00 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025

By From staff reports

German Flores helps his son, German, Jr., 7, try on a pair of new shoes during the Buckner School Supply Train Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the ROC at First Baptist. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Longview-area children got ready for class Saturday at the Buckner Longview School Supply Train.

The annual giveaway again was held at First Baptist Church’s The ROC on East South Street.

Youngsters received free backpacks with school supplies, shoes, haircuts and more, while families enjoyed complimentary hot dogs.

Any new or returning public school student was eligible to register for the School Supply Train.

