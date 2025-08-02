School Supply Train in Longview gives children a back-to-class boost
Published 11:00 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025
Longview-area children got ready for class Saturday at the Buckner Longview School Supply Train.
The annual giveaway again was held at First Baptist Church’s The ROC on East South Street.
Youngsters received free backpacks with school supplies, shoes, haircuts and more, while families enjoyed complimentary hot dogs.
Any new or returning public school student was eligible to register for the School Supply Train.