Business Beat: Mint Innovation prepares to start work on Longview building

Operations are seen at Mint Innovation’s biorefinery in Sydney, Australia. The company is opening its second facility in Longview. (Contributed Photo)

Work to prepare Mint Innovation’s new facility in Longview is set to begin soon, according to company representative Renee Jameson.

The company, which is based in New Zealand, plans to open a biorefining facility in Longview that recovers precious metals in e-waste. The company plans to operate in an existing building at 2101 E. Loop 281.

“We are very excited to be joining the Longview community soon. We’ll be taking over the site in the coming month, with procurement and construction activities set to begin shortly,” Jameson said in an email.

“While it’s still a bit early to confirm the exact timing for local hiring and operational ramp-up, we anticipate having a clearer picture by (the fourth quarter of 2025).”

FRESH progress

The city of Longview has granted a $1.4 million building permit to Crossland Construction for a fuel canopy and kiosk on the site where FRESH by Brookshire’s is under construction.

Hiring has started for the store at 3121 N. Eastman Road at Fourth Street. Applicants should visit Workforce Solutions East Texas at 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 40 in Longview.

Ownership change

Rachel Petree, a graduate of Spring Hill High School and Texas A&M University, is the new owner of Innovative Health Solutions in Longview.

Innovative Health Solutions provides a variety of training and certifications in health-related subjects, including Red Cross CPR, AED and Basic Life Support. She also offers training in Satori Alternatives for Managing Aggression, which provides nonaggressive containment techniques that are used in mental health facilities, hospitals and jails, for instance.

Petree said she also plans to offer American Red Cross babysitting courses in the future.

The business previously was owned by Marilyn Thompson, who ran it with her husband, Gary.

Petree, a multiple-sport athlete and a state champion powerlifter in high school, graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in public health. She purchased the business June 1 after Thompson decided to retire.

Petree began working for Thompson the summer of her freshman year in college, after one of her former teachers at Spring Hill connected her with Thompson, who had shoulder surgery and needed assistance lifting heavy items. Petree said her former teacher thought of her for the job because of her background in powerlifting.

Later, Thompson asked Petree if she wanted to get certified as an instructor so Petree could teach classes for her. Petree continued to work for Thompson throughout college.

Innovative Health Solutions serves a large area that includes Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Petree also said her business has access to a grant that provides free classes. She’s focusing on offering the courses to child care centers.

For more information, visit www.innovativehealthsolutions.com/ or call 903-736-8619.

New ER in Henderson

Christus Health recently celebrated the opening of its new, 24-hour emergency center in Henderson.

Located at 1875 U.S. 259 S., the 13,000-square-foot facility includes onsite imaging and laboratory services, 13 exam rooms and four triage rooms.

