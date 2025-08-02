Lawsuits filed: July 20-26, 2025

Cases filed from July 20-26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2025-1189-B, Capital One, N.A., Successor by Merger to Discover Bank vs. Veronica Marino, Breach of Contract

2025-1196-B, Austin Bank, Texas N.A. vs. Alton Kevin Johnson, Breach of Contract

2025-1205-B, Partners Real Estate, Inc., a California Corporation vs. Michael J. Lemon et al., Foreign Judgment

2025-1215-B, Guaranty Solutions Recovery Fund 1, LLC vs. David Doty, Writ of Garnishment

2025-1216-B, Eastman Credit Union vs. Jamie Lynn Willett and Heather Kay Willett, Breach of Contract

2025-1194-A, Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Fidel M. Gutierrez, Breach of Contract

2025-1202-A, GAHC3 Longview TX Medical Plaza, MOB, LLC vs. PNC Bank et al., Writ of Garnishment

2025-1204-A, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company as Subrogee of Betty Morgan vs. Roberts, Dante, Property Damages

2025-1208-A, Ex Parte vs. Paul Anthony Arch, Expunction of Records

2025-1214-A, Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC vs. Eastman Midstream LP, and Eastman Gas Company, LLC, Breach of Contract

2025-1219-A, Jessie Calderon M vs. State of Texas, Non Disclosure

2686-H, State of Texas vs. Ondriah Young, Writ of Habeas Corpus

2025-1191-CCL2, Capital One, N.A., Successor by Merger to Discover Bank vs. Tyrin D. Mack, Breach of Contract

2025-1192-CCL2, Capital One, N.A., Successor by Merger to Discover Bank vs. Donna Middlebrook, Breach of Contract

2025-1197-CCL2, Chad McGee vs. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, Auto Personal Injury/Damages

2025-1203-CCL2, Janice Forman vs. Texas Roadhouse, Inc., A/K/A Texas Roadhouse-Longview et al., Property Damages

2025-1209-CCL2, Robledo Investments Ltd vs. Gregg County Appraisal District, Suit to Correct Tax Evaluation

2025-1210-CCL2, Morgan Mara vs. Dustin Dakota Ferguson Massengall and Del Zotto Trux, LLC, Auto Personal Injury/Damages

2025-1218-CCL2, Kendrick Hall vs. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc., Damages

2025-1220-CCL2, Verabank, National Association vs. Courtney W. Thiebaud and Barbara Brooking Henderson, Suit For Deceptive, Trade Practices & Damages

023111-CCL2, Pine Tree ISD vs. 305 Simms Street Property Company, LLC, Tax

023112-CCL2, Pine Tree ISD vs. Marcial Alvarez et al, Tax

023113-CCL2, Pine Tree ISD, Gladewater ISD vs. DP Yellowjacket Holdco, LLC, Tax

023114-CCL2, Pine Tree ISD vs. Flinz Holdings, LLC et al, Tax

023115-CCL2, Pine Tree ISD vs. MWC Properties, LC et al, Tax

023116-CCL2, Pine Tree ISD vs. RBR Interests, LLC et al, Tax

023117-CCL2, Pine Tree ISD vs. Wolfe Creekside LLC, Tax

023118-CCL2, Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater vs. Bigwood Haus & Home LLC et al, Tax

023119-CCL2, Gladewater ISD vs. Kenney Cunningham et al, Tax

023120-CCL2, Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater vs. John A. Gamel et al, Tax

023121-CCL2, Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater vs. Money Street LLC et al, Tax

023122-CCL2, Gladewater ISD vs. Winleigh Properties LLC et al, Tax

023123-CCL2, Gladewater ISD vs. Joe Ben Wolf, III et al, Tax

023124-CCL2, Gladewater ISD vs. Margaret Maria Mills et al, Tax