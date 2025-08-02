Judgments: July 20-26, 2025

Cases disposed from July 20-26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2::

2023-1235-B, Independence Fuel Systems LLC vs Eastman Midstream LP, Suit for Deceptive Trade Practices & Damages, Want of Prosecution (OCA)

2023-2111-B, Johnnie Morrow vs Holiday Bowl Inc. d/b/a Oil Bowl Lanes, Property Damages, Summary Judgment (OCA)

2024-444-B, Christy Nicole Trujillo vs Susan Janelle Ford and Ty Ford, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)

2024-457-B, Carl Gearhart and Taylor Gearhart vs Olumuyiwa Olatunji and Lyft Inc., Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)

2025-309-B, John Vaden and Nancy Vaden, as next friends of A.V., minor child, vs Colonial County Mutual Insurance Company, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Agreed Judgment (OCA)

2025-823-B, Layne Clark vs The City of Longview, Texas, Other Civil (OCA), Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)

2685-H, The State of Texas vs Warren Jeffries, Habeas Corpus (Adult), Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)

2023-2089-A, Luis Enrique Castanon vs City of Longview, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial (OCA)

2023-207-CCL2, Sergio Esquivel Alvarado vs Alfredo Lares Soto, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)

2023-1445-CCL2, Elsie Redic vs Dolgencorp of Texas Inc. d/b/a Dollar General, Damages, Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)

2025-439-CCL2, Discover Bank vs Russell Muckleroy, Breach of Contract, Default Judgment (OCA)

2025-989-CCL2, In re: J.G. Wentworth Originations, LLC, Other Civil (OCA), Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)

022984-CCL2, Gladewater ISD vs Wisdom Homes of America, Inc., Tax, Dismissed by Plaintiff (OCA)