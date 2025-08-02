Here’s how Congressional District 1 could change under proposed redistricting effort

Swipe or click to see more

Congressman Nathaniel Moran

Congressional District 1, which includes much of upper East Texas, could include fewer counties under a proposed congressional redistricting map.

The Texas House of Representatives could begin voting Tuesday on a new congressional district map that could help Republicans win additional seats in Congress during the 2026 midterm elections.

While President Donald Trump has pushed for the map, saying redistricting in Texas could help lock in additional seats for Republicans, the U.S. Justice Department has said the state’s existing maps have legal issues that need to be corrected.

Redistricting is one of several items Texas lawmakers are considering in the special session.

District 1, served by Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Tyler, is a solidly Republican district. Its borders would change if the proposed map is implemented, losing some counties but gaining others.

Presently, District 1 is made up of 17 counties, including all of Smith, Gregg, Rusk, Harrison, Panola, Shelby, San Augustine, Sabine, Marion, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin and Camp counties. It also includes a portion of Upshur, Red River and Bowie counties.

Under the proposed map, District 1 would be made up of 12 counties: all of Smith, Gregg, Rusk, Harrison, Marion, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabin, Shelby and Cass counties. It would include a part of Bowie County.

In a nutshell: Moran would no longer represent Morris, Titus, Franklin, Camp or Upshur counties and would begin representing Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties.

The portions of Red River and Bowie counties that Moran represents would be added to Congressional District 4, which would include all of Lamar, Fannin and Grayson counties and part of Collin County. Titus, Morris and Franklin counties would become part of Congressional District 3, which would include Hopkins and Delta counties and parts of Hunt and Collin counties.

Camp and Upshur counties would become part of Congressional District 32, which would include Wood and Rains counties and parts of Hunt, Rockwall and Dallas counties.

Cherokee County presently is part of Congressional District 6, and Nacogdoches County is part of Congressional District 17.