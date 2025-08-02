Canines make a splash at Dog Days of Summer in Longview
Published 10:40 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025
Four legs were in fashion Saturday at Longiew’s Ingram Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer event.
Canines and their owners took over the pool from 10 a.m. to noon for dogs-only swim.
The event held every August is the official end of the city of Longview’s outdoor pool season, although splash pads remain open.
Those facilities are:
Jack Mann Splash Pad, 100 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.;
Armstrong Splash Pad at Broughton Park, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.;
Rotary Park Splash Pad, 500 Baylor Drive; and
Stamper Park Splash Pad, 400 Fair St.
The Spring Hill Park Splash Pad is closed for construction.
For information about Longview splash pads, go to longviewtexas.gov/3174/Splash-Pads .