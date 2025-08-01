Trinity Tank Car closing one location, laying off 170 workers

The Trinity Tank Inc. Plant at 708 Jordan Valley Rd. is pictured Wednesday, March 16, 2016, in Longview. (Kevin Green/News-Journal Photo)

Trinity Tank Car is laying off 170 employees in Longiew effective Sept. 30 in what the company says will be a permanent closure of its Jordan Valley Road location.

Company officials said they are “restructuring” the company’s operations in Longview at 708 Jordan Valley Rd. and 140 Shady Brook Ln. The Jordan Valley Road location will be closed permanently.

The company sent a notification to employees and local officials as required under the Texas Works Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Additional details weren’t available as of press time.

Trinity Tank Car manufactures railroad tank cars that haul a variety of substances.