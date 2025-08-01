TimberHogs split with Rhinos

WHITE OAK – The Piney Woods TimberHogs split a pair of Mid-America League games with the Texarkana Rhinos on Thursday at City Park, opening with a 9-4 win and falling 6-1 in the nightcap.

The TimberHogs moved to 19-38 on the year with the split. Texarkana improves to 23-35.

The teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to close out the regular season.

GAME 1

Jared Henchek homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the way for the TimberHogs, who trailed 3-1 after one inning but scored three times in the fourth and fifth frames and added a two-run sixth.

Garrett Sheffield doubled for Piney Woods. Alexander Everett doubled and drove in two runs. C.J. Cepicky had a single and two RBI. Jaxson Edwards drove in a run, and Nick Chavez chipped in with a single.

Matt Huey went the distance on the mound to earn the pitching win. He struck out six, walked a couple and surrendered two earned runs on five hits.

Cooper Markle homered, singled and drove in two runs for Texarkana. Chance Reed added a double and a single.

Landon Lestourgeon struck out four, walked three and gave up five earned runs on five hits in 4.1 innings to shoulder the loss.

GAME 2

Josiah Taylor tripled, Jake Gorell doubled and the Rhinos scored twice in the second, third and fourth frames on the way to the 6-1 win.

Kelton Klemcke, Mason Meinke and Taylor all drove in runs for the Rhinos.

Blake Morgan went five innings on the hill to earn the pitching win. He struck out five, walked a couple and surrendered one earned run on four hits.

Cepcky, Sheffield, Kahle Good and Charles Chenail all had singles for Piney Woods, and Sheffield drove in the lone run.

Jack Haag was tabbed with the pitching loss. He struck out five, walked six and allowed four earned runs on two hits in three innings. Ubaldo Romo fanned two with no walks and two earned runs allowed on five hits in two innings of work.