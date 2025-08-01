Spring Hill ISD approves teacher pay raises for 25-26 school year

The Spring Hill ISD Board of Trustees is pictured during a meeting in July 2024. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal File Photo)

Spring Hill ISD teachers and staffers will receive pay raises during the upcoming school year.

The district’s board of trustees approved the district’s compensation plan Thursday.

Teachers with two or fewer years of experience will receive a $2,000 pay raise. Teachers with three or four years of experience will receive a $4,000 increase, and teachers with five or more years of experience will receive $8,000 increases.

All non-teaching staff will receive a 3% increase based upon the midpoint of their pay grade.

The compensation plan also includes a Teacher Retirement healthcare plan contribution of $4,500 annually, a $1,000 retention stipend for all returning staff, a $500 perfect attendance stipend and a $200 cafeteria allowance.

“We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of our teachers and staff members,”

Superintendent Penny Fleet said in a news release. “Because of their efforts, Spring Hill ISD is a learning community where students have exceptional educational experiences and truly thrive.”

Teachers across the state are receiving pay raises as part of a record amount of education funding appropriated by the Texas Legislature this spring.

School starts Aug. 13.