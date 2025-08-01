Mid-America League
Published 1:32 pm Friday, August 1, 2025
MID-AMERICA LEAGUE
BASEBALL STANDINGS
Team Record
Joplin 44 14
Abilene 37 20
Sherman 30 29
Texarkana 23 35
Fort Smith 20 37
Piney Woods 19 38
(Tuesday-Thursday games at 7 p.m.; Sunday games at 6 p.m.)
Saturday, August 2
Texarkana at TimberHogs
Sunday, August 3
Texarkana at TimberHogs
(Mid America League semifinals are set for August 5-6 and the championship series is set for Aug. 7-9, with seeding and locations to be determined)