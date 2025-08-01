MID-AMERICA LEAGUE

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Team Record

Joplin 44 14

Abilene 37 20

Sherman 30 29

Texarkana 23 35

Fort Smith 20 37

Piney Woods 19 38

(Tuesday-Thursday games at 7 p.m.; Sunday games at 6 p.m.)

Saturday, August 2

Texarkana at TimberHogs

Sunday, August 3

Texarkana at TimberHogs

(Mid America League semifinals are set for August 5-6 and the championship series is set for Aug. 7-9, with seeding and locations to be determined)