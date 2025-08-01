Lobo tennis falls to Texas High

Tennis racket and three balls leaned against the net in hard court

The Longview High School tennis team dropped to 1-1 on the young season with a 12-7 loss at home against Texas High on Thursday.

The Lobos were set to visit Lindale on Friday.

BOYS SINGLES

Cole Chamberlain (L) lost to Lleyton Watson (TH) 7-5, 7-5; Jesse Davis (L) def. Edgar Maldanado (TH) 1-6, 6-2, 10-6; Aarush Srivastava (L) def. Ricky Luna (TH) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Cohen Hardison (L) lost to Max Currie (TH) 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 10-8; Ryan Kitchens (L) def. Jackson Taylor (TH) 6-0, 6-2; Ishan Patel (L) lost to Duncan Powell (TH) 6-4, 6-1; Research Shrestha (L) def. Warth McFarland (TH) 8-6; Aiden Rahim (L) lost to Sam Pittman (TH) 8-3; Kingston Still (L) def. Gabe Horton (TH) 8-5; Jackson Sanders (L) lost to Gabe Horton (TH) 4-2

GIRLS SINGLES

Olivia Hardee (L) lost to Alli Attenbaumer (TH) 7-5, 6-1; Lucy Archer (L) lost to Emma Earp (7-5, 4-6, 10-8); Erika Haynes (L) lost to Addie Blue (TH) 2-6, 6-4, 10-5; Ruthie Black (L) lost to Chapel Telg (TH) 6-1, 6-0; Audry Lewis (L) def. Rebeca Coleman (TH) 1-6, 6-4, 11-9; Reya Srivastava (L) lost to Hayden Henry (TH) 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Saydee Tate (L) lost to Sarah Williamson (TH) 8-5; Van Vij (L) lost to Ellie Seo (TH) 8-1; Sarah Pena (L) lost to Kamryn Bruce (TH) 8-0; Sasha Alvarez (L) lost to Lakota McGough (TH) 8-7, 10-9

BOYS DOUBLES

Aarush Srivastava/Cole Chamberlain (L) def. Watson/Maldanado (TH) 6-2, 6-0; Jesse Davis/Ryan Kitchens (L) def. Luna/Currie (TH) 6-3, 6-2; Cohen Hardison/Ishan Patel (L) def. Powell/Taylor (TH) 3-6, 6-1, 12-10; Aiden Rahim/Kingston Still (L) def. Pittman/Horton (TH) 8-7, 7-3

GIRLS DOUBLES

Erika Hayes/Lucy Archer (L) lost to Attenbeumer/Earp (TH) 6-3, 6-0; Olivia Hardee/Audry Lewis (L) lost to Blue/Henry (TH) 6-3, 7-5; Ruthie Black/Saydee Tate (L) lost to Telg/Williamson (TH) 6-3, 6-4; Sana Vij/Sarah Pena (L) lost to Seo/Bruce (TH) 8-2

MIXED DOUBLES

Reya Srivastava/Research Shrestha (L) lost to McFarland/Coleman (TH) 6-2, 7-5