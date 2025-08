Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Funeral services for Lazza Norris, 88, of Longview, will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, August 2, 2025, at St Paul Baptist Church, Longview, TX. Interment will follow at Grable Cemetery. A viewing will be 1-6 pm, Friday, August 1, 2025 at Stanmore F. H. Mrs. Norris was born on March 1, 1937, and passed on July 27, 2025.