Lady Panthers return to the court
Published 12:45 pm Friday, August 1, 2025
Kaylee Londeau and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Calleigh Secord and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Calleigh Secord and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
BriAnna Rebernak and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
BriAnna Rebernak and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Addison McClimon and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Addison McClimon and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Coach Andrew Harbison works with the Lady Panthers volleyball team during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Coach Andrew Harbison works with the Lady Panthers volleyball team during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Haley Blake and other members of the Lady Panthers work out during the first day of practice Friday, August 1, 2025, at Spring Hill High School. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)