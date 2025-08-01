Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Gayle Bussey Hitt, a woman of commanding intelligence, unyielding strength, and sharp wit, passed away on her 77th birthday, July 30, 2025. Born on July 30, 1948, Gayle lived a life that was nothing short of immensely powerful. Perhaps it was no coincidence she departed on a day so fittingly marked by the number seven, a symbol not only of good fortune but also of completeness, perfection, and divine fulfillment. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Hazel Bussey, and her brother, Mark Bussey. Their memories were undoubtedly held close in her heart throughout her life. For over six decades, Gayle shared an unbreakable bond with her beloved husband, Dewey Lee Hitt. Their enduring marriage was a partnership in every way imaginable, a love story that quietly inspired and reminded all who witnessed it of true devotion. She leaves behind her sisters, Wanda Green and Terri Noll, and her brother, Dennis Bussey, along with many nieces and nephews who will deeply miss her unique presence. Gayle’s rich legacy extends through her cherished daughters: Brandi Jones, married to Will Jones, and Christi Smith, married to Shawn Smith. Gayle was also a loving grandmother to Lacie Shank and her husband Timothy Shank, and to Cruz Conner and his wife Marissa Conner. She was the proud great-grandmother of Cameron Harvey (son of Lacie) and Adalynn and Case Conner (children of Cruz and Marissa). As the owner of Ark-La-Tex-Color Lab, Gayle was more than just a successful entrepreneur; she was a shrewd businesswoman who created opportunities and employed many within her community. Her strong will was legendary, yet it was always balanced by a giving heart, a combination that earned her both respect and affection. Beyond her professional achievements, Gayle approached life with a formidable energy. She cherished her dogs, who were constant companions, and found true joy in playing cards. It was in these games that her well-known luck truly shone, a playful characteristic that often left others marveling at her consistent winning streak. Gayle’s passing leaves a silence where her powerful presence once stood. She was a force to be reckoned with, a woman who shaped the lives around her with her strength, her directness, and her unexpected moments of profound generosity. While her absence is deeply felt, the indelible mark she left on our lives will forever remind us of her formidable spirit and the unique way she moved through the world. Family and close friends are invited to a come-and-go visitation at their home on August 2 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to PRISMS, a nonprofit organization supporting research, education, and families affected by Smith-Magenis Syndrome – a rare genetic condition impacting her great-grandson.