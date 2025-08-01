City of Longview considers new, updated fees, including for credit card payments

Guests visit vendor booths in May at the Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The city is proposing changes to rental fees for the facility. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)

The city of Longview would save hundreds of thousands of dollars in a proposal to begin passing on the cost of credit card processing fees to customers.

The city has been absorbing those fees. For example, in Utility Billing Services, the use of credit cards for payments has increased from 36% of all payments in 2020 to about 50% in 2025.

Process fees citywide have “significantly increased,” Angela Coen, the city’s finance director, said in a memo to City Council members.

“And with customers of today being so accustomed to using credit cards for most transactions, we only expect this option of payment to grow,” she said.

She also said the city is absorbing “substantial costs” by paying for the fees for processing credit card payments.

Those fees were $148,000 in 2020 and are estimated to reach $485,000 in 2026.

“This effectively means that citizens who choose to pay for services using other methods, such as cash, check or direct debit, are indirectly subsidizing the costs associated with credit card transactions,” Coen said.

Each payment processor charges different transaction fees, starting with a minimum fee, she said.

The city is proposing to charge those fees to the customer – for when they pay a water and sewer bill, for instance, with a credit card. The city says it won’t charge customers more than 5%.

The fee will reduce city expenses, but it will not create additional revenue for the city.

The processing fee is one of a number of new fees and fee increases the city is proposing to implement in the 2025-26 budget.

Fire department

Fire Chief Greg Grimes is proposing a $250 “lift assist” charge for skilled nursing facilities that call the fire department to move someone who has fallen but doesn’t need medical attention.

“Fire apparatus and personnel responding to these calls are not available for true emergencies therefore reducing emergency response capacity for critical incidents,” the chief said in a memo to the City Council. “Additionally, these facilities are utilizing city of Longview emergency response crews to supplement care services that should be provided by the on-site staff.”

Facilities would not be charged for the first call if the fee is implemented, but additional lift assist calls would come with the $250 fee that would be charged to the facility, not to individual patients.

“While cost recovery is important, our primary goal is to reduce non-emergency dispatches and preserve emergency response capacity for those who need it most,” Grimes’ memo says.

The city also is proposing fee increases at the Longview Convention Complex and for various permits within Development Services.

Development Services

Fees associated with building permits for homes and businesses haven’t been updated in years, Michel Shirley, development services director, told the City Council.

“The purpose of this proposal is to reduce the growing gap between the actual cost of delivering services and the revenue collected through permit and review fees,” he said in the memo. “Many of the fees haven’t been updated in a number of years and no longer reflect the resources required to provide timely, professional service.”

Proposed changes were developed based on “actual cost analysis, benchmarking with other municipalities, and recent changes in state law,” information he provided to the council said.

The proposed increase won’t completely cover the costs associated with providing various permits and required inspections, he said.

“If we’re trying to capture our full cost, it would be quite a bit more of an increase,” Shirley said, and the city wants to keep fees at a level that encourages building and development in Longview.

In the proposal, the cost of a residential building permit would increase from 25 cents per square foot to 30 cents per square foot, with a new minimum of $100.

That means the cost of a building permit for a 2,000-square-foot home would grow from $500 to $600.

Fees for commercial building projects would increase as well, with the fees for a $500,000 project, for instance, increasing by $65 or about 3.5%.

He also explained that the city has been using a third-party to conduct the engineering review of infrastructure plans at a cost of $150 per hour. A proposed fee increase from $80 to $150 an hour also follows a state law change requiring cost-based fees. Using a third party for the review of infrastructure plans also helps to maintain a 10-day turnaround time.

Examples of other proposed changes are:

Raising the standard rezone application fee from $307 to $420 and planned development rezone from $307 to $740;

Raising the site plan review fee from $307 to $640; and

Making applicants responsible for the actual cost of required newspaper publication notices, as well as paying $2 per mailed notice.

Longview Convention Complex

The city’s Community Destinations department is proposing a number of changes in fees for renting facilities at the convention complex, which includes the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, Longview Exhibit Center, Longview Rodeo Arena and large and small agricultural pavilions

Shawn Hara, director of Community Destinations, said the proposed fee changes were developed following comparisons with similar facilities. Then convention complex staff reviewed the rate proposals with rental clients, Visit Longview staff, a local hotelier and a local caterer to gather input on the proposal.

Hara said rental rates were last adjusted in 2022 and 2011, while equipment fees were adjusted in 2022 and 2015.

“Every several years, you really need to look at your rates and make sure we are still where we need to be,” Hara said.

Considering how long it’s been since rates were updated, “We fell way behind where we are in terms of valuing that facility,” he said.

The facilities at the complex are popular.

“We stay in very high demand,” Hara said. The complex has had some construction going on in the past year, but in the 2023-24 budget year, the exhibit center had two weekends that weren’t booked, while Maude Cobb had four.

Hotel occupancy tax revenues cover 69% of the convention complex’s budget, followed by 28% rental revenue and 3% sponsorships.

Current rates pay for event monitor staff and security, leaving the city to cover all the other costs.

Over time, client rates should cover more of those costs, Hara said.

Some of the proposed changes are:

Elimination of higher premium rate for ticketed events, because it wasn’t used often.

A decrease in the discount offered to nonprofit organizations, from 33% to 15%. The 33% discount is larger than most comparable facilities, the city says. In 2023-24, nonprofit organizations received $115,000 in discounts.

“Effectively, a large nonprofit discount creates a subsidy for nonprofit fundraisers, which may or may not be attracting tourism,” which is the purpose of hotel occupancy tax revenues, a memo from Hara says.

The city is also proposing a 10% discounted rate to events held during the week versus a weekend event. The city believes that would encourage more weekday events.

As an example for new rental rates, the current price to rent the full Maude Cobb with all the rooms is $2,550 for a ticketed event and $1,700 for a non-ticketed event. The proposed rates would instead charge $2,150 for a Friday-Saturday event that occupies the entire facility. The charge for an event held Monday-Thursday would be $1,935.

Other fee changes are proposed at the complex, as well as at the Longview Exhibit Center.

Hara noted, though, that the increases and changes wouldn’t affect events already booked at the 2025-26 rates. Cost increases for those events wouldn’t be effective until the 2026-27 budget year.

“This would give event hosts the ability to prepare for impact of cost increases,” Hara’s memo to City Council said. “New bookings would be charged new prices.”

Water and trash

Monthly residential trash rates are proposed to increase 5.4%, from $18.35 to $19.36. And basic commercial sanitation rates are proposed to increase 5.5%, from $32.56 to $34.35. Water rates are proposed to grow because of increased labor costs associated with the raises, but also because of increased costs for raw water purchases and higher maintenance and chemical costs.

A typical residential water customer’s monthly bill, for 6,000 gallons of water, would grow 1.5% from $51.08 to $51.85. The wastewater rates that are part of that bill would not increase.

The City Council is set to discuss the proposed fee changes during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Public hearings on the 2025-26 budget, property tax rate and fee changes are set Aug 21. The council also will vote on the budget and fees the same day. A vote on the tax rate is scheduled Aug. 22.