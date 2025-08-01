Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Billy Floyd Silvertooth, Jr., aged 74, passed away on July 27, 2025 in Longview, Texas. Born on April 2, 1951, Billy was known for his commitment and service to his community, notably through his work at the Clarksville City Water Department before his tenure as City Manager. He was also respected for his public service with the Clarksville/Warren City fire department. Billy graduated from White Oak High School in 1969 after attending several schools due to his father’s Air Force assignments. His career was marked by dedication to public service, significantly impacting Clarksville City through his leadership roles. An avid outdoorsman, Billy cherished the time he spent hunting, fishing and playing golf. These activities brought him great joy and peace, connecting him with nature and providing cherished memories with family and friends. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, daughter, Belinda Barrow, son, Jedidiah Silvertooth, stepson, Ricky Stephens and wife Cris; grandchildren, Amber Morris (Terry), Clint Stephens, Charlie Henderson, Faithe Henderson (Skyler), Hope Stephens, Kat Ragatz, Curtis Ragatz (Kelsea), and Kaitlyn Leo (Tim); great- grandchildren, Claire Morris, Dennis Morris, Laiken Henderson, Sylas Ragatz, Sydney Ragatz. He also leaves behind his brothers, Chuck Silvertooth and Dale Silvertooth; sister, Nancy Slack (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Floyd Silvertooth Sr. and Dorothy Irene Glenn Silvertooth, and sister Susan Carol. Billy’s life was a testament to the values of family, service, and community engagement, leaving a lasting legacy in the hearts of those he touched. His family and friends will forever cherish his memory and continue to live out the lessons of kindness and dedication he exemplified.