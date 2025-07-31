TimberHogs split with Bison

WHITE OAK – The Piney Woods TimberHogs split a pair of Mid-America League games with the Abilene Flying Bison on Wednesday at City Park, opening with an 11-1 win and then falling 10-6 in the nightcap.

The TimberHogs drop to 18-37 with the split, and will close out the regular season with five games over the next four days against the Texarkana Rhinos at City Park.

The teams are scheduled to play twice on Thursday (6 and 8 p.m.) and then play single games on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Abilene improved to 36-20 with Wednesday’s action.

GAME 1

Kahle Good homered, singled and drove in four runs to pace Piney Woods, which led 4-1 after two innings and then put things away with three in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

C.J. Cepicky, Nick Chavez and Alexander Everett all doubled for the TimberHogs. Cpicky drove in three runs, and Everett had a single and finished with two RBI. Jaxson Edwards singled, and Charles Chenail contributed an RBI.

Robbie Coronado went five innings on the hill for the ‘Hogs, striking out five, walking one and giving up one earned run on three hits.

Cermodrick Bland accounted for all of the scoring for the Bison with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.

Matthew Dinae shouldered the pitching loss, giving up 11 earned runs on seven hits in four innings.

GAME 2

Bland doubled and drove in two runs and Seth Fontenot had two hits and three RBI for the Bison in a 10-6 win.

Abilene built a 8-2 lead after three innings and led 10-3 before the ‘Hogs made it interesting late with a three-run seventh.

Preston Newberry and Yahir Ramirez also drove in runs for the Bison.

Cody Demont went 5.1 innings on the mound for the pitching win. He struck out four, walked four and gave up one earned run on five hits.

Jose Acuna went 1.2 frames in the loss for the TimberHogs. He gave up seven earned runs on six hits and three walks.

Garrett Sheffield tripled and drove in three runs for the ‘Hogs. Remi Scaber and Charles Chenail had two hits apiece. Jared Henchek drove in a run, and Cepicky, Brayan Aquino and Good all chipped in with singles.