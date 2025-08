Lobo tennis opens with win

Tennis racket and three balls leaned against the net in hard court

From Staff Reports

LINDALE – The Longview High School tennis team opened the fall season with a 10-9 win over Lindale on Wednesday.

The Lobos were scheduled to host Texas High on Thursday.

BOYS SINGLES

Cole Chamberlain (LONG) vs. Parker Hollingsworth (LIN), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 (WD/injury); Jesse Davis (LONG) def. Amado Cardosa (LIN) 7-5, 6-0; Aarush Srivastava (LONG) lost to Riley Buck (LIN) 0-6, 6-4, 10-7); Cohen Hardison (LONG) def. Jamie Grant (LIN) 6-3, 6-3; Ryan Kitchens (LONG) def. Levi Browning (LIN) 6-3, 6-2; Ishan Patel (LONG) lost to Luke Rucker (LIN) 6-3, 6-1; Henry Mekala (LONG) def. Ethan Van Andel (LIN) 6-2

GIRLS SINGLES

Olivia Huges (LONG) lost to Brooklyn Cornejo (LIN) 6-3, 6-4; Lucy Archer (LONG) lost to Madeline Chilek (LIN) 5-7, 6-1, 10-3; Erika Hayes (LONG) lost to Natalee More (LIN) 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; Ruthie Black (LONG) lost to Olivia Gorman (LIN) 6-1, 6-2; Audrey Lewis (LONG) lost to Rylee Francisco (LIN) 6-2, 1-6, 12-10; Reya Srivastava (LONG) def. Zoey Snider (LIN) 7-5, 6-4; Saydee Tate (LONG) lost to Natalie Velarde (LIN) 6-1; Sana Vij (LONG) def. Khyrie Cline (LIN) 7-6, 10-4; Sarah Pena (LONG) def. Karla Hernandez (LIN) 6-2

BOYS DOUBLES

Srivastava/Chamberlain (LONG) lost to Hollingsworth/Cardoso (LIN) 6-4, 7-6 (12-10); Davis/Hardison (LONG) def. Buck/Van Andel (LIN) 7-6 (8-6) 7-5; Kitchens/Mekala (LONG) def. Grant/Rucker (LIN) 6-3, 6-4; Aiden Rahim/Research Shrestha (LONG) def. Peterson/Smith (LIN) 8-2

GIRLS DOUBLES

Archer/Hayes (LONG) def. Cornejo/Chilek (LIN) 3-6, 6-0 (10-8); Srivastava/Hardee (LONG) lost to Moore/Francisco 6-1, 6-3; Black/Tate (LONG) def. Gorman/Velarde (LIN) 5-7, 7-5, 10-4; Vij/Pena (LONG) lost to Diaz/Snovlow (LIN) 8-4

MIXED DOUBLES

Lewis/Patel (LONG) def. Richardson/Browning (LIN) 6-2, 6-4