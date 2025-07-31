LIST: Back-to-school information for schools in Gregg, Smith counties

It’s almost time for students to return to school for the 2025-26 year. The following includes key information about schools in Smith and Gregg counties.

GREGG COUNTY

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE CLASSICAL SCHOOL

Students of Christian Heritage Classical School return to classes on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 11, there will be a New Family Orientation from 10:15 to 11 a.m., and then Meet the Teacher will take place for K4 through 2nd grade from 11 a.m. to noon; 6th Grade Orientation at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and then 3rd grade through 12th grade from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For information on enrollment, visit www.chcslongview.com/admissions. The academic calendar can be found at www.chcslongview.com/parents/calendar.cfm.

For any other information, visit www.chcslongview.com.

EAST TEXAS CHARTER SCHOOL

The first day of school is Aug. 13.

The calendar is available on www.etchs.net/calendar12. For information on admissions, visit www.etchs.net/admissions.

For any other information, visit www.etchs.net.

GLADEWATER ISD

Gladewater ISD students will return to school on Aug. 5.

Meet the Teacher will be held on all campuses from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug 4. Additionally, the district has announced that clear or mesh backpacks are no longer required for students.

For information on enrollment, visit www.gladewaterisd.com/enrollment-requirements, and the district calendar is available at www.gladewaterisd.com/206453_2.

For other information, visit www.gladewaterisd.com.

HALLSVILLE ISD

Hallsville ISD students will return to school on Aug. 13.

Meet the Teacher for East, North, and West elementary schools will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 Intermediate School students will meet their teachers from 4 – 5:30 p.m Aug. 8, while junior high school students will meet theirs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, an Hallsville ISD Community Pep Rally will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Bobcat Stadium.

For back-to-school information for Hallsville ISD schools, bit.ly/hallsvilleisd_back2school. For any other information, visit www.hisd.com.

KILGORE ISD

Students of Kilgore ISD will return to school on Aug. 13.

Kilgore ISD will host Meet the Teacher for Kilgore Primary, Chandler Elementary, Kilgore Intermediate and Kilgore Middle schools from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 8. Sixth grade orientation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7. Orientation for high school freshmen will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11.

School supply lists can be found at www.kisd.org/families/school-supply-lists. For student enrollment, visit www.kisd.org/families/enrollment. The district calendar is available at www.kisd.org/our-district/district-calendar.

For any other information, visit www.kisd.org/families/back-to-school.

LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

The first day of classes for students of Longview Christian School is Aug. 21.

For information on student enrollment, visit www.lcseagles.com/admissions. The calendar is available at www.lcseagles.com/parents/lcs-calendar.cfm.

For any other information, visit www.lcseagles.com.

LONGVIEW ISD

Longview ISD students will return to school on Aug. 11.

For information on student enrollment, visit chooselisd.org. The district calendar is available at tinyurl.com/longviewisd-calendar.

For any other information, visit www.longviewisd.com/page/back-to-school.

PINE TREE ISD

Pine Tree ISD students head back to class on Aug. 13.

Meet the Teacher for Primary School will be held all day on Aug. 11. At the high school, freshmen orientation will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. High school students will have the opportunity to meet their teachers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

For school supplies, visit www.ptisd.org/page/schools-supplies; information on enrollment, visit www.ptisd.org/page/new-student-enrollment. The district calendar can be found at www.ptisd.org/page/calendars.

For any other information, visit www.ptisd.org.

SABINE ISD

Students of Sabine ISD will return to school on Aug. 12.

Meet the Teachers will be held on Aug. 7: elementary school from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; intermediate school from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; middle school from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and high school from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Orientation for 5th grade will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5; 7th grade 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1, and high school freshmen at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.

The district calendar is available at www.sabineisd.org/districtcalendar.

For any other information, visit www.sabineisd.org.

SPRING HILL ISD

Spring Hill ISD will begin classes on Aug. 13.

Meet the Teacher for Primary School will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11.

At the Intermediate School, 3rd graders will meet their teachers from 2 to 2:40 p.m., 4th graders from 2:40 to 3:20 p.m., and 5th graders from 3:20 to 4 p.m.

Junior High students will have 6th Grade Orientation from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by Meet the Teacher for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders from 5 to 6 p.m.

At the High School, Freshman Orientation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Freshman Schedule Pickup earlier from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. High School students can meet their teachers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The district calendar can be found at tinyurl.com/springhillisd-calendar, and for information on student enrollment, visit bit.ly/shisdenrollment.

For any other information, visit tinyurl.com/springhillisd-back2school.

ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Students of St. Mary’s Catholic School will head back to class on Aug. 12.

Students in grades 4th through 12th will have an opportunity to meet their teachers starting with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and hear the overview of the upcoming school year. On Aug. 10, with lunch following mass at 11 a.m., students in pre-K through 3rd grades will have the opportunity to visit classrooms and meet their teachers.

Information on admission is available at stmaryslgv.org/admissions. The academic calendar can be found stmaryslgv.org/resources.

For any other information, visit stmaryslgv.org.

TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS

Students of Trinity School of Texas will return to classes on Aug. 13. For information on enrollment, visit trinityschooloftexas.com/admissions.

For any other information, visit trinityschooloftexas.com.

WHITE OAK ISD

Students of White Oak ISD will begin classes on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 7, orientation for 6th grade students will be from 5 to 6 p.m.; then 7th graders from 6 to 7 p.m., and 8th graders from 7to- 8 p.m. Middle school students will also have the opportunity to meet their teachers on Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

White Oak Intermediate school supply list is available at tinyurl.com/whiteoakintermediate-supplies. For information on high school enrollment, visit wohs.woisd.net/6157_1.

The district calendar is available at woisd.net/17761_2.

For any other information, visit woisd.net.

SMITH COUNTY

ALL SAINTS ESPIOCAL

The first day of school for students at All Saints Episcopal is Aug. 21.

The school’s calendar is available at www.allsaintstyler.org/calendar. For information on enrollment, visit www.allsaintstyler.org/admissions.

For any other information, visit www.allsaintstyler.org.

ARP ISD

Arp ISD students will return to school on Aug. 14.

The district will host Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 12, with elementary school from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; junior high from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and high school from 7 to 8 p.m.

The school supply list for each campus can be found at www.arpisd.org/page/order-your-school-supplies.

For any other information, visit www.arpisd.org.

BISHOP GORMAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Classes at Bishop Gorman Catholic School will begin on Aug. 11 (half day), dismissal at 12:20 p.m.

The school supply list for 6th through 8th grade can be found at www.bishopgorman.net/page/supply-lists. For information on enrollment, visit www.bishopgorman.net/page/admissions. The school calendar can be found on www.bishopgorman.net/page/calendar.

For any other information, visit www.bishopgorman.net.

BULLARD ISD

The first day of school for Bullard ISD is Aug. 13.

The school supply list can be found at www.bullardisd.net/families/school-supply-lists.

Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at all campuses. There will also be a community pep rally and introduction of the band, cheer and drill teams, as well as athletic teams at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Panther Stadium.

The district calendar can be found at www.bullardisd.net/families/academic-calendar. Information on new/returning students is available at www.bullardisd.net/families/enrollment.

For any other information, visit www.bullardisd.net/families/back-to-school.

CHAPEL HILL ISD

The first day of school for Chapel Hill ISD is Aug. 14.

Meet the Teacher events are scheduled as follows: Wise Elementary will host its event on Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. On Aug. 12, Kissam Intermediate and Jackson Elementary will both hold their events from 5:30 to 7 p.m., while Chapel Hill Junior High will welcome families earlier in the evening, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The district calendar can be found at www.chapelhillisd.org/89971_3, and information on enrollment is available on www.chapelhillisd.org/89972_3.

For any other information, visit www.chapelhillisd.org.

CUMBERLAND ACADEMY

Students of Cumberland Academy will return to classes on Aug. 13.

Meet the Teacher for Lower Elementary (Pre-K–2nd grade) will take place on Aug. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Upper Elementary (3rd–5th grades) will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. On Aug. 7, the middle school will host a back-to-school bash from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the high school will have their own bash from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Freshman Squire Camp will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at the high school. The Senior Sunrise will take place from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at the soccer field.

There will be an Open House at TLA Campus from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8.

For information on enrollment, visit tinyurl.com/cumberlandacademy-enrollment, and the calendar can be found at www.cumberlandacademy.com/apps/events.

For any other information, visit www.cumberlandacademy.com.

GRACE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

The first day of school for Grace Community School students will be Aug. 13.

On Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, Meet the Teacher will be held for elementary school students, along with 5th and 6th graders who will also participate in Locker Days. Additionally, high school students will have orientation on the same dates.

Their calendar can be found at www.gracetyler.org/events. Visit www.gracetyler.org/admissions for information on enrollment.

For any other information, visit www.gracetyler.org.

LINDALE ISD

Lindale ISD students will return to school on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 6, Lindale ECC will host sessions for PreK, Headstart, and ECSE students from 5 to 6 p.m., while 8th graders at Lindale Junior High can meet their teachers from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Aug. 7, Lindale ECC continues Meet the Teacher with Kindergarten sessions from 5 to 6 p.m., alongside College Street and Velma Penny Elementary from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

On Aug. 8, incoming 9th graders are invited to Fish Camp from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Then on Aug. 11, EJ Moss will host 4th to 6th graders for Meet the Teacher from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Lindale Junior High School with 7th graders from 5 to 7 p.m.

The school supply list can be found at www.lindaleeagles.org/supply-lists. For information on enrollment, visit www.lindaleeagles.org/new-student-enrollment.

For any other information, visit www.lindaleeagles.org.

THE BROOK HILL SCHOOL

The Brook Hill School will begin classes on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 10, the Boarding Back to School Party will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On Aug. 11, Meet the Teacher for elementary students will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Middle and Upper School Meet the Teacher from 6 to 7:30 p.m. On Aug. 12, the Senior Breakfast will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the MS/US New Student Orientation from noon to 3 p.m.

For information on enrollment, visit www.brookhill.org/admissions.

The Brook Hill School utilizes the School Tool Box which offers a way to order supplies and have them shipped directly to you by visiting bit.ly/brookhilltoolbox.

For any other information, visit www.brookhill.org.

TROUP ISD

Troup ISD students will return to school on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 11, Troup High School will host freshman orientation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troup Elementary School will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 11 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Troup Middle School students will meet their teachers from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The elementary school supply list is available on bit.ly/troupelementary, and middle school’s supply list is at bit.ly/troupmiddle. Information on new and returning students can be found on bit.ly/troupstudentinfo.

For any other information, visit www.troupisd.org.

TYLER ISD

Tyler ISD students will return to school Aug. 13.

For Meet the Teacher, elementary schools will meet on Aug. 11; Secondary schools will meet on Aug. 7; check out your school’s website for times at www.tylerisd.org.

For more information on student enrollment, visit www.tylerisd.org/page/how-to-enroll.

On Aug. 5, the district will also host an enrollment fair to assist families with the process from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Career & Technology Center, located at 3013 Earl Campbell Pkwy in Tyler.

The district calendar can be found on www.tylerisd.org/page/calendars, and the school supply list is available on app.teacherlists.com/browse/city/Tyler/Texas.

For any other information, visit www.tylerisd.org/page/back-to-school-info.

WHITEHOUSE ISD

The first day of school for Whitehouse ISD is Aug. 13.

Meet the Teacher events begin with a Wildcat Welcome at Whitehouse Junior High on Aug. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Whitehouse High School will host its own Wildcat Welcome the same evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for incoming freshmen and new students and families.

Elementary campuses — Brown, Cain, Higgins and Stanton-Smith — will hold their Meet the Teacher night on Aug. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sixth grade students at Holloway will meet their teachers on Aug. 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

For any other information, visit www.whitehouseisd.org/backtoschool.

WINONA ISD

Winona ISD students will return to school on Aug. 19.

The district calendar can be found on www.winonaisd.org/page/2025-2026-new-calendar, and information on student enrollment is available on www.winonaisd.org/page/student-enrollment. For more information, visit the district website: www.winonaisd.org.

For the third year, Winona ISD will provide school supplies for all students to begin the new school year.

For any other information, visit www.winonaisd.org.