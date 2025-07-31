ET players on Thorpe, Butkus watch lists

A pair of East Texas players landed on preseason lists for the second time this week with the announcement of Butkus Award Watch List and the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List on Wednesday.

Kip Lewis of Carthage was named to the Butkus Award list as one of the nation’s top linebackers, and Jermod McCoy of Whitehouse earned a spot on the Jim Thorpe Award list for the nation’s top defensive backs.

Both players were on the Nagurski Award Watch List earlier this week for the nation’s top defensive player.

Lewis, entering his redshirt junior season, played in all 13 of Oklahoma’s games in 2024, starting in 12 games and finishing with 65 tackles (34 solos), four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a pass breakup. He recorded pick-sixes in Oklahoma’s conference wins over Auburn and Alabama.

McCoy, a former baseball, football, track and football standout at Whitehouse, had 31 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery at Oregon State, and then transferred to Tennessee for the 2024 season when he had 44 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions in 2024.

Butkus Award semifinalists will be named on Nov. 4, finalists on Nov. 25 and the winner will be revealed around Dec. 10. The 2025 winner will be honored at a ceremony at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in early 2026.

Semifinalists for the Thorpe Award will be announced on Oct. 28, and finalists will be named on Nov. 25. The winner will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12, and the winner will be honored at the Jim Thorpe Award Banquet in Oklahoma City on Feb. 10.