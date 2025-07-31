Answer Line: Why these animals?

QUESTION: The city of Jefferson is near the Big Cypress Bayou. There are walkways down to the bayou and around the old train trestles. In the park area are several animal statues, including a mamma bear and two cubs, a small elephant and a large elk.

They are a beautiful reminder of nature. How and why were these specific animals chosen for the park, since only the bear might be considered native to our area?

ANSWER: Well, I love this question. My mother’s family is from Jefferson, and I recently visited the city with my sister and niece. We drove by the park, but I didn’t get to investigate.

I spoke to Hollis Shadden, a member of the Jefferson City Council, about your question. Park improvements in his city are something he focuses on as a council member, and he was able to tell me about what is officially called the Port Jefferson Art, History & Nature Center, which is described as “a 50-acre environmental park on the Big Cypress Bayou….”

“That’s our pride and joy there,” Shadden said.

As he explained it, Richard Collins, the president of Dallas-based The Today Foundation, is the driving force behind that park.

The Today Foundation’s website says the outdoor learning center “promotes natural habitat restoration” and is a “unique sculpture garden featuring regional artists from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.”

Shadden said there are three bears in the park.

“There are bears in the area. There have been for years. We don’t see them a lot, but they’re there,” he said.

While there are no elk in this area now, he said there were many years ago.

He wasn’t certain about the elephant, but he said there’s a story – whether it’s fact or fiction, he didn’t know – about an elephant that got loose when a circus visited Jefferson many years ago.

“(Collins) decided that one would be a good fit, and the kids love it,” Shadden said.

The Nature Center has a lot more to it – art displays along a walking trail, for instance, and a display of a bee hive in a plexiglass structure so people can see what the bees are up to.

The nature center is a joint project between the Army Corps of Engineers, Jefferson and the Collins Foundation.

Jefferson also has recently received a $300,000 grant from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife to improve the trail, and there are other improvements planned as well, Shadden said.

I’ll note that Collins, who previously served on the Texas State Historical Commission, is behind several educational efforts and historical preservation efforts in Jefferson.

