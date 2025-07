Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Funeral services for Mr. Walter M. Craft of Gary will be 10:00 a.m., Thurs., July 31, 2025 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Gary Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation is Wednesday evening from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Craft died July 24, 2025 in Gary.