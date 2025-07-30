Shadowcats edge TimberHogs, 7-5

SHERMAN – Erick Ballenilla and Ismael Bencosme homered, Luis Castillo drove in three runs and the Sherman Shadowcats rallied for a 7-5 win over the Piney Woods TimberHogs on Tuesday in Mid-America League action.

The Shadowcats, who have locked up one of the league’s four playoff spots, improved to 29-28 with the win. The TimberHogs, who are battling for the final postseason berth, fell to 17-36 with the loss.

PineyWoods was scheduled to visit Abilene for games at 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and then return home to face the Texarkana Rhinos in five games over four days to close out the regular season.

Games are set for 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday at White Oak’s City Park, and then 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In Tuesday’s game, the TimberHogs led 4-3 before Sherman scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and added a run in the bottom of the sixth. The ‘Hogs pushed one run across in the top of the seventh, but that was all of the scoring.

Ballenilla, Jacob Ambriz and Castillo all had two hits for the Shadowcats. Ballenilla, Cole Carnes, Matthew Herrera and Bencosme all drove in runs.

Jake Bumgardner went five innings on the mound for Sherman, striking out seven with two walks and three earned runs allowed on three hits. Johnathon Brzezicki and John Langehenning pitched an inning apiece, and Jacob Smoot closed it out with two scoreless frames.

The TimberHogs managed three hits, singles by C.J. Cepicky, Nick Chavez and Jose Acuna. Cepicky, Garrett Sheffield, Acuna and Charles Chenail all drove in runs.

Trenton Zarechi struck out one, walked two and surrendered six earned runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings pitched. Andrew Grooters walked one and gave up one earned run on three hits in 2.2 innings, and Ubaldo Romo walked three but allowed no runs in an inning of action.