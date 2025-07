Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Funeral services for Nish Watkins, 50, of Carthage, Texas will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 1, 2025, at Still Waters Cowboy Church. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Watkins passed away July 26, 2025 in Dallas.