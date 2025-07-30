Mid-America League Standings
Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025
MID-AMERICA LEAGUE
BASEBALL STANDINGS
Team Record
Joplin 41 14
Abilene 35 19
Sherman 29 28
Texarkana 22 32
Fort Smith 20 35
Piney Woods 17 36
(Tuesday-Thursday games at 7 p.m.; Sunday games at 6 p.m.)
Wednesday, July 30
TimberHogs at Abilene (2)
Thursday, July 31
Texarkana at TimberHogs (2)
Friday, August 1
Texarkana at TimberHogs
Saturday, August 2
Texarkana at TimberHogs
Sunday, August 3
Texarkana at TimberHogs
(Mid America League semifinals are set for August 5-6 and the championship series is set for Aug. 7-9, with seeding and locations to be determined)